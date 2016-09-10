Georgia's Trent Frix sidelined with foot/ankle injury

Georgia will be without its starting long snapper for Saturday's game against Nicholls State.
Trent Frix won't play as he's dealing with a foot or anke injury. Unable to participate in warm-ups, Frix is wearing a walking boot on his left foot, which goes up to the halfway point of his left leg.
Frix was seen hobbling after last Saturday's game against North Carolina, so the injury likely occurred then.
Without Frix, Georgia could be in some trouble with its ability to long snap in both the field goal and punting operations.
At G-Day, there were some issues when Frix wasn't the one snapping the ball in field goals.
Fullback Glenn Welch earned the start in Frix's place, as he and fellow fullback Nick Moore were taking snapping reps during pre-game warm-ups.
On Georgia's roster, John Courson, Matthew Herzwurm, Hudson Reynolds and Koby Pyrz are the other long snappers. None, however, are on the game day list of players against Nicholls State.
