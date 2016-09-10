Five at the half: Notes and thoughts at halftime of Georgia's game vs. Nicholls State

Here are five notes and thoughts at halftime, with Georgia leading Nicholls State 10-7.
Nicholls State isn't good and is only down 3 points
One line I saw before the game was Georgia being a 53.5-point favorite.
That seems ludicrous after the first half. Perhaps the Bulldogs weren't ready to jump from No. 18 to No. 9 after the North Carolina win. The Bulldogs didn't control the line of scrimmage on either side of the ball and sleepwalked through the first half.
You can bet head coach Kirby Smart will chew his players out at the half over the way they played in the first two quarters.
A few boos could be heard at times, during the game and right at halftime. It was a very uninspiring half of football for the Bulldogs.
Eason easing in as starter
Georgia's first drive was well scripted for the freshman quarterback.
Eason completed his first two passes, one for 12 yards to Sony Michel and one to Terry Godwin for 36 yards. That helped set up an easy Nick Chubb touchdown. But from there, Eason had his share of ups and downs, which is customary for a freshman quarterback.
He had two passes sail too far on deep shots. He was sacked on one occasion due to his receivers failing to get open. It wasn't bad but it wasn't overly impressive, with Eason completing 9 of 14 passes for 123 yards.
Offensive line struggles
OK, now that Eason is out of the way, probably the biggest storyline of the first half was how poorly the offensive line played to open the game.
Chalk it up to overlooking an FCS opponent, maybe? But there's no reason Georgia's line, which paved the rushing attack to 289 yards a week ago, should have had as much trouble against the Colonels.
Starting left tackle Tyler Catalina was pulled at one point, which moved Isaiah Wynn to that spot and placed Dyshon Sims at left guard. But even that unit fared poorly at the end of the second quarter.
Chubb finished the half with only 17 yards on 9 carries. Brian Herrien was able to break a 22-yard run on a misdirection play but that was about it.
Nicholls State's front seven somehow looked better than North Carolina's. How much of that was Georgia overlooking this week's opponent remains to be seen over the final 30 minutes.
One thing's for sure: If Georgia's line plays like this on the road against Missouri, the Bulldogs will be in for some major trouble.
Secondary shows some improvement
Georgia picked up two interceptions in the first half -- one from Juwuan Briscoe and one from Dominick Sanders.
Briscoe's pick was of the one-hand variety, with the sophomore reaching over in front of the receiver he was guarding to pull in the pick. Briscoe was step by step with his man on the play.
Sanders got the 10th interception of his career after rolling over in coverage on a long pass down the left sideline. Nicholls State freshman quarterback Chase Fourcade might not have seen Sanders, who slyly rolled over the top and made one of the easier picks of his career.
That's a good sign for the Bulldogs, which struggled in the back end against North Carolina, despite what the stat sheet may have showed.
But with fewer than five minutes left in the first half, Malkom Parrish came on a corner blitz and Sanders slipped in picking up C.J. Bates. Fourcade overthrew Bates on what could've been a touchdown if the play connects.
Ham goes 1-of-2 in field goal attempts
You'd think the average fan, and former Georgia football players, would have a little bit of an understanding that a 52-yard field goal isn't the easiest thing to make. So with Ham in his second career game, he missed a field goal from this distance to the left.
It was a close kick and one he'd be given the benefit of the doubt on if he'd made more kicks in his career already. It actually shouldn't be anything to be discouraged over at this time.
Ham did come back and make a 23-yard field goal attempt, so he now has two field goals from under 30. It could be a lot worse, considering the mechanics of the two he's missed -- both of which are over 40 -- are easily fixable.
Time will tell if Ham can start making kicks from the longer distance. The two from over 40 weren't shanked so giving him a little more time to adjust to the starting role will be needed.
