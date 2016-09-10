Georgia's QB battle still open between Jacob Eason, Greyson Lambert following Nicholls State game

The plan for Saturday was for Jacob Eason to get some valuable experience as Georgia’s starting quarterback in a game the Bulldogs should have very much handled.
Heading into next week’s game against Missouri, Eason very well might not be Georgia’s starting quarterback.
Following a stunning 26-24 victory over FCS opponent Nicholls State, Georgia may reverse course and decide not to go with Eason for next Saturday’s SEC opener. After the game, head coach Kirby Smart said the competition is ongoing, which is why neither quarterback was made available to speak to the media.
Eason finished 11-of-20 passing for 204 yards and a touchdown but had plenty of the same miscommunication issues that were worrisome for head coach Kirby Smart a week ago.
“Didn’t get great command out of the huddle, didn’t get great timing out of the huddle,” Smart said. “That’s frustrating.”
For the final two offensive possessions, with Georgia trying to run some clock and get out of a much closer-than-expected game, Smart turned to Lambert to lead the offense.
So the Bulldogs will now enter the third week of the regular season where they “don’t have a settled position.”
“It could always change,” Smart said. “It was never set this week until late when we decided who to start. It’s not going to be a set deal for us.”
Lambert did have a clutch third-down completion to Michael Chigbu on the boundary side of the field on the final drive of the game. Lambert's ability to control more at the line of scrimmage and in the huddle could give the Georgia coaching staff something to think about over the next week.
Given the outcome of Saturday’s game against Nicholls State, which also saw Eason throw a costly interception in the fourth quarter that was nearly returned for a touchdown, it would not be a surprise to see Lambert get the nod against Missouri.
“We’re going to look at who performs well during the week, who executes, who gives us the best chance to be successful, and we have to make that decision as coaches,” Smart said.
