September 11, 2016 2:44 PM

Georgia falls out of top 10 in both AP, coaches polls

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

ATHENS

Georgia was expected to win big against Nicholls State.

But since it was only able to muster up a 26-24 win over an FCS team coming off a 3-8 season, the Bulldogs, ranked ninth a week ago, took a hit in both of the two major polls.

In the AP poll, Georgia fell from No. 9 to No. 16 after the narrow win. The Amway/USA Today coaches poll was a little kinder, dropping the Bulldogs only four spots to No. 13.

Georgia initially catapulted into the top 10 in both polls after defeating North Carolina in the season opener.

Georgia is one of eight SEC teams ranked in both polls. The others are Alabama (AP No. 1, coaches No. 1), Tennessee (No. 15/15), Texas A&M (No. 17/20, Mississippi (No. 19/17), LSU (No. 20/22), Florida (No. 23/23) and Arkansas (No. 24/24).

AP poll

1. Alabama

2. Florida State

3. Ohio State

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. Houston

7. Stanford

8. Washington

9. Wisconsin

10. Louisville

11. Texas

12. Michigan State

13. Iowa

14. Oklahoma

15. Tennessee

16. Georgia

17. Texas A&M

18. Notre Dame

19. Mississippi

20. LSU

21. Baylor

22. Oregon

23. Florida

24. Arkansas

25. Miami

Coaches poll

1. Alabama

2. Florida State

3. Clemson

4. Ohio State

5. Michigan

6. Stanford

7. Houston

8. Michigan State

9. Washington

10. Louisville

11. Iowa

12. Wisconsin

13. Georgia

14. Oklahoma

15. Tennessee

16. Texas

17. Mississippi

18. Notre Dame

19. Baylor

20. Texas A&M

21. Oregon

22. LSU

23. Florida

24. Arkansas

25. Miami

