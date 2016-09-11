Georgia falls out of top 10 in both AP, coaches polls

Georgia was expected to win big against Nicholls State.
But since it was only able to muster up a 26-24 win over an FCS team coming off a 3-8 season, the Bulldogs, ranked ninth a week ago, took a hit in both of the two major polls.
In the AP poll, Georgia fell from No. 9 to No. 16 after the narrow win. The Amway/USA Today coaches poll was a little kinder, dropping the Bulldogs only four spots to No. 13.
Georgia initially catapulted into the top 10 in both polls after defeating North Carolina in the season opener.
Georgia is one of eight SEC teams ranked in both polls. The others are Alabama (AP No. 1, coaches No. 1), Tennessee (No. 15/15), Texas A&M (No. 17/20, Mississippi (No. 19/17), LSU (No. 20/22), Florida (No. 23/23) and Arkansas (No. 24/24).
AP poll
1. Alabama
2. Florida State
3. Ohio State
4. Michigan
5. Clemson
6. Houston
7. Stanford
8. Washington
9. Wisconsin
10. Louisville
11. Texas
12. Michigan State
13. Iowa
14. Oklahoma
15. Tennessee
16. Georgia
17. Texas A&M
18. Notre Dame
19. Mississippi
20. LSU
21. Baylor
22. Oregon
23. Florida
24. Arkansas
25. Miami
Coaches poll
1. Alabama
2. Florida State
3. Clemson
4. Ohio State
5. Michigan
6. Stanford
7. Houston
8. Michigan State
9. Washington
10. Louisville
11. Iowa
12. Wisconsin
13. Georgia
14. Oklahoma
15. Tennessee
16. Texas
17. Mississippi
18. Notre Dame
19. Baylor
20. Texas A&M
21. Oregon
22. LSU
23. Florida
24. Arkansas
25. Miami
