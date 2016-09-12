Bulldogs Blog

Jonathan Ledbetter to stay suspended for Missouri game

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

ATHENS

Georgia defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter's suspension will continue after serving two games.

When asked at his Monday news conference if he'd be able to play against Missouri this Sunday, Smart replied, "No."

Ledbetter did not play in the first two games as he's serving a suspension for a DUI arrest in July. Previously, Smart has been vague and unclear on how many games Ledbetter will sit out for.

Ledbetter's DUI arrest was his second alcohol-related incident involving police this year. During the spring, Ledbetter was arrested for underage consumption of alcohol and possession of a fake ID. His first arrest was thrown out after it was revealed that the arresting officer did not follow protocol from the moment he approached Ledbetter.

