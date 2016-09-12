Bulldogs Blog

Georgia-Ole Miss kickoff time announced

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

ATHENS

Georgia will have an early kickoff against Mississippi in two weeks.

The two teams will square off at noon when they square off against one another on Sept. 24. This will be Georgia's second noon kickoff time for the season, with the first being this past Saturday's 26-24 win over Nicholls State.

Both Georgia and Mississippi are slated to begin their SEC seasons on Saturday, with the Bulldogs traveling to Missouri and the Rebels hosting Alabama. Ole Miss has defeated Alabama for the past two seasons, with Georgia coming off of a 9-6 win over Missouri a year ago.

The Georgia-Ole Miss game on Sept. 24 will be televised by ESPN.

