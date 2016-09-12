Looking at Jacob Eason's first interception and how far along he is with running the offense

Something went wrong on Jacob Eason’s first career interception.
As for what, it’s not exactly clear.
Head coach Kirby Smart said the play was Eason’s fault. He did, after all, throw a bullet into traffic, with the ball bouncing off of receiver Javon Wims’ helmet and landing in Nicholls State defensive back Jeff Hall’s hands.
But Wims appeared to be running a rub route – which wasn’t disguised because it was flagged by officials – to help spring tight end Jeb Blazevich open. But it looked like the ball was intended for Wims, who wasn’t looking for it.
Either Wims should have been expecting the ball, or Eason should have known not to throw it to him.
Blazevich said Wims was the intended target on the throw, which proved to be a costly mistake and led to a 91-yard return inside Georgia’s 10-yard line.
“It’s a crossing route. We overlay our routes,” Blazevich said. “It was man coverage, so I think he was trying to throw it in there right after I passed underneath Wims.”
Smart said the call itself was designed to be safe but that Eason made a poor decision.
“We were behind the sticks. We’re trying to be aggressive and go score there and get points,” Smart said. “It was a safe pass that turned out wrong. He didn’t make a good decision, and he didn’t throw the ball where he was supposed to. The ball gets batted, tipped and intercepted. I don’t have the problem with being aggressive and calling it that way.”
That leads to the bigger point. In a situation, with Georgia looking to put an FCS team away in the fourth quarter, Eason made a crucial mistake.
So just how comfortable with running a college offense is Eason two games into his freshman season?
“He’s still developing. We all are. But I think he’s doing a tremendous job,” Blazevich said. “He’s continuing to progress. That’s the one thing I’m looking for and the coaches and everyone is looking for, 'Are you better than yesterday?' I think he is, and he’s continuing the pattern.”
Eason may or may not start against Missouri but figures to play.
Smart said Eason, a true freshman, has the same ability to make checks at the line of scrimmage as senior Greyson Lambert, who has been commanding the four-minute offense.
At the same time, there are things the coaching staff has to manage, or limit, with Eason so far.
“It is just a matter of what we put on his plate,” Smart said. “We do not go into a game with a full playbook, so nobody has the playbook for one game, but he has done everything that Greyson has done. There is nothing that we hold back from him. He is certainly not as advanced as Greyson, as comfortable as Greyson at doing some of those things, but we do not hold anything back from him.”
