Georgia's 2017 football schedule revealed

Georgia's 2017 conference schedule was announced Tuesday evening.
The Bulldogs' season-opener will be against Mississippi State on Sept. 23, 2017 and its annual rivalry game against Florida will once again take place on the final weekend of October.
Georgia will also have a bye, as will Florida, heading into that game.
Also of note, Georgia will face South Carolina on Nov. 4, 2017, which veers from the past as that game has typically been scheduled in the first half of the season.
Here is Georgia's full 2017 schedule:
Sept. 2, 2017: vs. Appalachian State
Sept. 9, 2017: at Notre Dame
Sept. 16, 2017: vs. Samford
Sept. 23, 2017: vs. Mississippi State
Sept. 30, 2017: at Tennessee
Oct. 7, 2017: at Vanderbilt
Oct. 14, 2017: vs. Missouri
Oct. 21, 2017: Bye week
Oct. 28, 2017: vs. Florida (in Jacksonville)
Nov. 4, 2017: vs. South Carolina
Nov. 11, 2017: at Auburn
Nov. 18, 2017: vs. Kentucky
Nov. 25, 2017: at Georgia Tech
