September 14, 2016 4:39 PM

Solomon Kindley receives first-team reps on Georgia's offensive line

ATHENS

While Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said there likely wouldn't be any changes to the starting offensive line based off of one game, there was a new player of note working with the first team during Wednesday's practice.

Freshman Solomon Kindley got some work at right guard during a team drill, which would be the first time -- at least during a media viewing period -- that he has done so.

Kindley wasn't the only one working in at first-team right guard. During combo blocking drills, Lamont Gaillard, who has started at right guard the first two games, was with the first unit.

