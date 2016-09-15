Georgia's Jeb Blazevich named to Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

Tight end Jeb Blazevich is the latest Georgia football player to be named to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.
On Thursday, it was announced that Blazevich, along with 11 other FBS college football players, was named to the unit. The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team comprises players who are recognized for their efforts in community service.
Blazevich is a part of the university athletic association's Leadership Education and Development program, works with "Learn, Play, Excel" to mentor elementary and middle school students, spends time with children stricken with cancer at Camp Sunshine, volunteered for the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta's Countdown to Kickoff charity and assists individuals who have developmental disabilities with Extra Special People.
Blazevich became the 17th Georgia player to be named to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team since it began in 1992. The most recent Georgia honoree was Malcolm Mitchell in 2015.
Other former Georgia football players to have been named to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team are Chris Conley (2014), Aaron Murray (2012), Aron White (2011), Jeff Owens (2009), Kelin Johnson (2007), Quentin Moses (2006, D.J. Shockley (2005), David Greene (2003), Jon Stinchcomb (2001), Brett Milliican (2000), Matt Stinchcomb (1997, 1998), Brian Smith (1995), Travis Jones (1993) and Alec Millen (1992).
