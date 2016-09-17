Five things to watch in Saturday's Georgia-Missouri game

Greetings from Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.
Georgia (2-0) is looking to get back on track after a poor performance a week ago against Nicholls State. Missouri (1-1) looked to get its offense back in the swing of things with a blowout win over Eastern Michigan.
This will be the Bulldogs' first true road game of the season, considering the season opener against North Carolina at the Georgia Dome was filled mostly with fans wearing red and black.
Here are five things to watch in Saturday's game between Georgia and Missouri.
Who starts at quarterback?
The third time was the charm for Kirby Smart in terms of keeping the starting quarterback decision under wraps.
Smart has yet to name a starter, although if the trend is to continue, Jacob Eason is likely to get the nod, considering he ran with the first team on Wednesday. But don't leave it past this coaching staff to play it safe and go with Greyson Lambert and bring Eason off the bench.
Eason started against Nicholls State and went almost the entire game, with Lambert taking the last two series with Georgia electing to run the four-minute offense.
If Eason starts, he could be the quarterback who gets the vast majority of playing time. If it's Lambert, it will likely be a timeshare throughout the game.
Will the offensive line show improvement?
The offensive line was dreadful against Nicholls State and will need to do a better job of striking defenders and opening up lanes for Nick Chubb and Sony Michel.
Chubb was held to 80 yards on 20 carries a week ago, with right tackle Greg Pyke saying that it's unacceptable for the "best running back in the country" to be held under 100 yards. Georgia didn't necessarily blow North Carolina off the line in Week 1 but it did do enough to open lanes.
Then again, North Carolina allowed James Madison to run for over 100 yards in the first half Saturday, which indicates that the Tar Heels rush defense may be even worse than initially thought.
But the line needs to do a better job of blocking so the run game can be effective.
Another thing to note is that if Georgia continues to rotate linemen is whether freshman Solomon Kindley sees any action at right guard. Kindley was getting first-team reps at the position in practice this week.
Can Georgia's defense pressure Lock?
Georgia has only three sacks in two games, although Smart said that he's been happy with the pressure Georgia has gotten on opposing quarterbacks.
But after Lock threw for 450 yards and 5 touchdowns against Eastern Michigan, there should be some concern about containing him in the passing game.
Missouri's had four receivers post 100 yards in a game, which could put pressure on Georgia's secondary. Therefore, it's imperative for Lorenzo Carter and Davin Bellamy to get after Lock and force him out of a rhythm. The last thing the Bulldogs want to happen is for Lock to get comfortable and start hitting receivers down the field.
How will freshmen hold up on the road?
While Eason faces his first true road test, so do Georgia's other true freshman contributors.
This includes four defensive linemen Julian Rochester, Michail Carter, David Marshall and Tyler Clark, as well as tight end Charlie Woerner. Woerner could be a wild card in this game, considering Georgia needs better production out of its wide receivers.
With Woerner's versatility, he could be someone who splits out wide as a pass catcher and as a blocker. And if he does that, it could allow Georgia to use freshman Isaac Nauta some more at tight end.
How prepared will Georgia be this week?
The biggest criticism coming out of last week's game was how poorly prepared Georgia was after its scripted opening series. The Bulldogs started fast and cooled quickly, allowing Nicholls State to stick around through four quarters.
Smart called last week's game a wake-up call and will look to have his players in better position this time around. Against Nicholls State, the Bulldogs were able to get away with a flat performance. That won't cut it against Missouri, or really any team left on Georgia's schedule.
