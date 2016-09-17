Riley Ridley won't play against Missouri, doesn't make the trip

Georgia will be without freshman receiver Riley Ridley for Saturday's game against Missouri.
Ridley was seen at practice on Wednesday wearing a bulky cast on his arm and wrist. His status was very much in doubt, with the injury being serious enough to keep him out of this game.
Ridley has appeared in both of Georgia's previous games but has not logged a catch yet.
True freshmen who made the trip to Missouri are receiver Tyler Simmons, defensive back Mecole Hardman, defensive lineman Julian Rochester, running back Elijah Holyfield, tight end Isaac Nauta, defensive back Tyrique McGhee, running back Brian Herrien, defensive lineman David Marshall, defensive lineman Tyler Clark, offensive lineman Solomon Kindley, defensive lineman Michail Charter, tight end Charlie Woerner and punter Marshall Long.
Notable freshmen who didn't make the trip are offensive lineman Ben Cleveland, inside linebacker Jaleel Laguins and outside linebacker Chauncey Manac.
Junior college transfer Javon Wims made the trip and is expected to play.
Defensive back Shattle Fenteng, who has been on special teams coverage units, is not in Missouri. Walk-on defensive back Tim Hill and inside linebacker Johnny O'Neal are in Columbia for the game.
