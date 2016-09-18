Grading the game: Nowhere near perfect, but Georgia rallies nicely with SEC win

Here's how Georgia graded following its 28-27 victory over Missouri.
Offense: B
No, the run blocking wasn't there like the Bulldogs would've hoped. And head coach Kirby Smart said after Saturday's game that he thought heading in that his team would do a better job at running the football.
But that didn't matter in the end because Georgia adjusted and allowed quarterback Jacob Eason to do his thing against the Tigers. The Bulldogs went to more shotgun looks and had Eason throw the ball 55 times -- he completed 29 of those for 308 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.
While Georgia had issues converting turnovers into points, Eason did a great job on Georgia's final drive that went 80 yards and ended with a 20-yard touchdown to Isaiah McKenzie.
Georgia will have to get the run blocking figured out. But the offensive line held up well in pass protection, with Eason looking like he's done this thing a time or two before.
Defense: B
The Bulldogs had a tough time defending Missouri's aerial attack in the first half. Quarterback Drew Lock went bananas and threw for 322 yards and two touchdowns in the opening two quarters.
In the second half, however, Georgia's secondary played a lot better. Smart said afterward that the early pace of the game may have rattled his defense. On top of that, there weren't many adjustments made. As the game went on, the defense was able to settle in.
Georgia was able to force a whopping five turnovers when it was all said and done. Safety Quincy Mauger had two picks, Juwuan Briscoe had one interception and two fumble recoveries -- including one that sealed the game late in the fourth quarter.
While Georgia surrendered 471 total yards, it's ability to get a plus-four turnover margin was huge in the game's outcome.
Special teams: D
Georgia's kicking game was a concern before with two missed field goals from over 40 yards entering the game. But after William Ham missed attempts from 23 and 38 yards away, the possibility of opening up a place-kicking competition exists again.
While Ham struggled with field goals, his counterpart Rodrigo Blankenship had a tough go on kickoffs as he was unable to notch a touchback on three attempts. Ham replaced him as a result and saw his two kickoffs fail to reach the end zone, although he may have been vying for hang time to aid the coverage unit instead of trying to notch a touchback.
But equally concerning was once again the kick coverage team, which allowed Johnathon Johnson to return one for 36 yards.
The punt team saw Kirby Choates get ejected from the game on a kick-catch interference penalty that doubled up with a targeting violation. It was an avoidable play that put the safety of Missouri's Johnson at risk. Choates will miss the first half of Georgia's next game against Mississippi as a result of the violation.
Coaching: B
Georgia's coaching staff had its players' attention this week.
In the game, it showed. Missouri got up to an early 10-0 lead and there was no panic on the Georgia sideline. Eason and the offense was able to go down the field and score on a methodical drive and followed it up by taking a 14-10 lead on its ensuing possession.
With Georgia's rushing attack slowed once again, offensive coordinator Jim Chaney adjusted the game plan to go pass heavy. The change worked as the Bulldogs were able to move the ball more efficiently.
Smart said the defense didn't do anything differently in the second half. But whatever Smart and defensive coordinator Mel Tucker said at the break worked. After going for 322 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, Lock only managed 54 passing yards, one touchdown and threw three interceptions in the second half.
Special teams, as mentioned, is still an area of concern. It's something Georgia will need to address before it costs the Bulldogs a game.
