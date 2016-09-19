Facing run blocking questions, Kirby Smart becomes defensive

During the past two games, Georgia has shown noticeable issues in its running game.
And if head coach Kirby Smart’s defensive tone when questioned on the topic is indicative of anything, the problems are well aware to the coaching staff.
Twice, Smart became terse when asked about the offensive line during his Monday news conference.
The first exchange came during a follow-question after Smart spoke about the transition Georgia’s line is going through from former offensive line coach Rob Sale to Sam Pittman. After he answered, the follow-up was on if any philosophical differences between the coaching staffs contributed to the offensive line woes over the past two games.
“What went on last year?” Smart questioned back.
“In terms of run blocking?” the reporter asked.
“Yeah,” Smart said.
“Not as good as they liked, probably,” the reporter said.
“That’s the same way we feel,” Smart said. “To me, the biggest difference — you can change the coaches, but a lot of the personnel is the same on the offensive line. You have to do a great job of getting those guys better. Keep getting them stronger throughout the year. We’ve got to become a physical football team that can run the ball. Our identity is not going to change. We’ve got to do that. We’ve got to be stubborn and believe we’ve got to do that. We’ve got to just play better.”
Another reporter then asked Smart if he had thought about shuffling the lineup. That premise didn’t sit well with Smart, who got even testier about that question.
“What are you suggesting?” Smart asked.
“I’m not suggesting. Isaiah’s played some at left tackle,” the reporter replied before being cut off.
“Move Isaiah (Wynn to left tackle), move (Tyler) Catalina in?” Smart asked rhetorically.
“No. Just in general, maybe move Catalina to right, stuff like that,” the reporter replied.
“Because we didn’t practice that at camp and try that already,” Smart said in a sarcastic tone. “We’ve looked at every combination we can, and we’ll continue to do that. Those guys practice when y’all aren’t there, besides the 12 minutes you are there. They do those things, and we look at them. We go against the defense. We go against Trenton (Thompson) and (John Atkins). Then we go over and do one-on-one pass rush when you guys aren’t there. And we do (pass protection). And Isaiah plays tackle and different guys play guard. At the end of the week we say, ‘What’s our best lineup?’ I hope that answers your question.”
Georgia rushed for only 167 yards against Nicholls State and for 101 yards Saturday against Missouri. It has began each game with Catalina at left tackle, Wynn at left guard, Brandon Kublanow at center, Lamont Gaillard at right guard and Greg Pyke at right tackle.
Dyshon Sims served as the sixth man, and Solomon Kindley came down a fourth-down running play in the first half, which did not convert.
With Georgia unable to run the ball, it adjusted to a more pass-heavy attack with freshman quarterback Jacob Eason throwing the ball 55 times in the win over the Tigers.
Smart said he has looked at multiple groupings on the offensive line. Given the inability for Georgia to run the ball of late, it’s clear why Smart was frustrated over the line of questioning.
“We have to be able to run the ball better,” Smart said. “Effectively, we talked about run efficiency. We were only run-efficient in the first game. Efficiency for us is success at which you run it at first down, second down and third down. We haven’t been run-efficient that last two games. When you ask how do we do that better, we have to create opportunities for our kids to be successful in. That’s the challenge we have as coaches, and that’s the challenge we’re going to issue to our players.”
Comments