Ridley, who missed Missouri game, still wearing cast in practice

Riley Ridley ran down the right sideline to catch a pass in man coverage during an individual drill at Monday's practice.
Ridley reached out his right arm to catch the pass but was unable to bring it in. In most instances, Ridley would probably bring in such a pass, given the throw was fairly soft and it didn't require too much arm extension.
But Ridley was still wearing a cast on his arm and the ball bounced off of it. Although the cast did appear to be shorter than the one he wore last week, Ridley, who did not travel to this past Saturday's game against Missouri, is still recovering from the injury.
Ridley wasn’t in a non-contact black jersey, however, but that doesn’t mean he’s practicing in full.
Defensive backs Maurice Smith and Tyrique McGhee were wearing black jerseys, although both played against Missouri. Defensive back Tim Hill, who plays a role on special teams, was not at practice after sustaining an injury against Missouri.
Comments