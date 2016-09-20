Riley Ridley's cast gets smaller, only covering hand

Riley Ridley’s cast has progressively gotten smaller.
On Tuesday, the cast on Ridley’s hand was smaller than it was the day before. On Monday, Ridley did run some routes in a bigger cast covering his hand and wrist, but one smaller than the one he wore last week.
Ridley participated during individual drills for the second consecutive day but didn't seem able to catch any passes. His cast – or wrap, for that matter – only seemed to be covering his hand during Tuesday's practice.
Head coach Kirby Smart will likely address Ridley’s status in his post-practice news conference.
Defensive back Maurice Smith shed the black non-contact jersey and was back in a regular one. Defensive back Tyrique McGhee was still in a black jersey, although he’s been in one since last week. He still participated on special teams in Georgia’s 28-27 win over Missouri last Saturday.
Defensive back Tim Hill was still absent from practice.
