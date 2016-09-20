Jonathan Ledbetter still suspended, to sit out Ole Miss game

Jonathan Ledbetter will still be suspended for Saturday's game against Mississippi.
Ledbetter has missed the first three games due to a suspension stemming from two alcohol-related arrests earlier in the year. In July, Ledbetter was arrested on DUI and underage consumption of alcohol charges, after he was found asleep at the wheel of his vehicle at an intersection on the Eastside of Athens.
In April, Ledbetter was arrested a first time for underage consumption of alcohol and possession of a fake identification after he was denied entry into a downtown Athens bar. But the police officer who conducted the arrest did not follow proper protocol and the case was dismissed.
Ledbetter was in line to be a starter before the arrests. After his second arrest, Ledbetter released a statement through the team saying he would get treatment for what was deemed a "problem."
As a freshman in 2015, Ledbetter logged four tackles in seven games.
Comments