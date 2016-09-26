Georgia's Catalina adjusting to SEC play, says offensive line working to improve

Now that he’s four games into his final collegiate season, which is also his first at the FBS level, Tyler Catalina is seeing firsthand the difference in talent he has had to go against.
In back-to-back weeks, Georgia's starting left tackle has seen the likes of Missouri’s Charles Harris and Mississippi’s Marquis Haynes working to get after the quarterback. Each time out, Catalina knows he’s going to go against a top pass rusher looking to beat him off the edge.
And that doesn’t even account for the rotational players coming in with fresh legs. Catalina said it has been quite the adjustment from Rhode Island to Georgia.
“Speed, power and rotation. Depth. They got guys rotating every three or four plays,” Catalina said. “They’re coming in fresh and they’re just as good as the ones.”
Catalina has started every game for Georgia after being brought in as a graduate transfer. While he earned the starting left tackle spot, it hasn’t been easy for him or the offensive line. Georgia has struggled at times in the running game, mainly with pushing defenders off the line of scrimmage.
Against Missouri, Georgia only managed 101 rushing yards. On Saturday against Mississippi, the Bulldogs did a better job in the running game, although the inside runs were tough to come by. Georgia did finish with 230 rushing yards, with the bulk of it coming after Mississippi’s 45-14 win was in hand.
Catalina said that defenses are doing a lot at the line of scrimmage to challenge Georgia from winning the line of scrimmage. It’s something Catalina said the Bulldogs must work on to become more consistent with running the ball.
“Every team we’ve faced so far has done a lot of movements,” Catalina said. “They’ve brought a lot of pressures. They figured we’d struggle with that a little bit. They know that’s a way they can stop the run. The only way we’re going to change it is to see it before it happens and pick it up.”
Georgia running back Nick Chubb ran for 222 yards and two touchdowns in the season-opening win against North Carolina but has been stopped for less than 100 since. He might have recorded more than 100 against Ole Miss but left the game at the end of the first half with a left ankle sprain. Chubb's day ended with 12 carries for 57 yards.
While the offensive line has struggled through the first third of the regular season, it’s something Catalina thinks can be fixed.
“That’s obviously on the offensive line,” Catalina said. “We have to be a little more physical and be more downhill. We have to get our pads down. That’s something that we’re working every day on in practice.”
