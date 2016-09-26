Chubb's Tennessee status unknown, seen in protective boot

Nick Chubb's game-time status remains unknown for Saturday's game against Tennessee.
Chubb sprained his ankle late in the first half in Georgia's 45-14 loss to Mississippi. Chubb recorded 12 carries for 57 yards prior to the injury.
Chubb did not participate in Monday's practice and was not seen on the field.
Head coach Kirby Smart said he's hopeful Chubb will be able to play Saturday but won't know until later in the week. A person with knowledge of the situation said Chubb is wearing a protective boot on the afflicted ankle.
“He's going to continue to rehab really hard,” Smart said. “We're obviously hopeful he'll be able to do something, but we won't know more until later in the week. But it is an ankle injury.”
For the season, Chubb has rushed for 422 yards and three touchdowns.
If Chubb is unable to go, Sony Michel would step in and handle lead running back duties. It would also create additional opportunities for freshmen Brian Herrien and Elijah Holyfield to receive more carries.
Holyfield got his first action at running back against Ole Miss and totaled four carries for 27 yards.
“With Nick's injury, we didn't know at the time whether or not if he was going to be able to play this week,” Smart said. “We still really don't. So we were sitting there going, ‘We better get Elijah ready.’ And he did a nice job coming in, catching the ball out of the backfield, running the ball. He runs really hard and runs with good toughness.”
