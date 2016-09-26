Ledbetter remains suspended for Tennessee game

Georgia will remain without the services of defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter for Saturday's game against Tennessee, head coach Kirby Smart said Monday.
Ledbetter hasn't played as he's been suspended through the first four games of the 2016 season for a DUI arrest in May. It was his second alcohol-related arrest, with the first occurring during the spring outside of a bar he was trying to earn entry to.
The first arrest, however, was thrown out due to an improper search for Ledbetter's identification by the police officer who approached him.
With Ledbetter out for the Tennessee game, it's likely that he's serving a six-game suspension and that he won't be available for the South Carolina game either. The University of Georgia student-athlete handbook states that two alcohol-related arrests including a DUI is a mandatory six-game suspension.
There was some doubt as to whether that would be applied to Ledbetter's situation since his first arrest was thrown out. Now that he's sitting out Georgia's fifth game, the probability of it being a six-game suspension is high.
Ledbetter was in line to be a starter prior to his second arrest. As a freshman in 2015, Ledbetter recorded four tackles in seven games.
