Film room: Looking at what went wrong for Georgia against Ole Miss

Appearances can be deceiving.
When the first few inside runs didn’t materialize against Mississippi, it was easy to let that be the narrative throughout the entirety of Georgia’s 45-14 loss to the Rebels. The running game struggled against Nicholls State and Missouri, so it most certainly would be accepted to believe this occurred once again.
But looking at the tape shows a different story. In real time, it sure seemed the offensive line had yet another tough day. Now, by no means was it exceptional or even good. But it wasn’t as bad as what it seemed like.
The offensive line’s performance, as well as the running game as a whole, turned out to be the least of Georgia’s problems.
Why the running game wasn’t as bad as it appeared
On the first drive, the running game looked terrible.
It didn’t help that on the first play from scrimmage, Lamont Gaillard was assigned to get to the second level and block Detric Bing-Dukes, and then seemed to forget what he was supposed to do. Gaillard moved up, stood and then watched Bing-Dukes run to Nick Chubb and tackle him for no gain.
Three plays later, there was no movement along the interior and Chubb was stopped again for only 2 yards. The first drive resulted in a punt, with no running game materializing.
It was the fourth drive, however, where the running game began to show some progress. The game was beginning to get out of hand already, but the Bulldogs were trying to get back into the game with a long drive.
Sony Michel found room up the middle for 7 yards. He then picked up 3 with a good push from the line, only to be stopped on a hard hit from a linebacker. Michel then bounced a run to the right edge for 9 yards. His next run should’ve picked up the first down, but he bounced it wide and got stopped for no gain.
After Nick Chubb failed to pick up the first down on a fullback dive, which involved some motion and put Isaiah McKenzie as the tailback – a play Georgia should scrap from its playbook until it gets the offensive line personnel it truly wants since it features two predictable options to defend (either McKenzie takes a pitch wide or Chubb takes the carry up the gut) – Georgia was able to pick up a first down on another goal-line run.
This time, Georgia brought in defensive linemen John Atkins and Julian Rochester, and both made blocks to spring Chubb for 16 yards.
Throughout the rest of the half, Georgia was able to pick up rushing yards in small doses, but never got stalled or stuffed. There were 3-yard gains, a 10-yard run, an 8-yard run. Nothing sprung for a big play but the situation wasn’t as bad as it seemed.
Some progress was made with the offensive line, even in a game that ended as lopsided as it did.
So what was the real issue on offense?
Two things contributed to Georgia’s poor performance on offense. I’ll start with the first.
Jacob Eason has the tools to be a great quarterback at Georgia. His game against Ole Miss was one to look at in terms of never replicating.
Judging by what was written on social media, the popular narrative was that the offensive line left Eason out to dry. After re-watching the game, that turned out not to be the case.
On Georgia’s first drive, Eason had solid pass blocking on four plays. On the fourth, Eason couldn’t find anyone down the field. Instead of rolling left to try and extend the play, Eason panicked and slid to take a sack, even when it looked like he had some running room to buy time.
The Rebels blitzed a good bit, and when they did send pressure, Eason didn’t respond well. He rushed throws off his back foot and was inaccurate on quite a few passes. On Georgia’s third drive, Eason had a deep ball he should’ve connected on with receiver Reggie Davis, which could have possibly gone for a touchdown. But Eason overthrew the ball, despite having good pass protection.
On the sixth drive, Eason again had Davis open down the field but threw the ball too soon and off his back foot.
Eason also had a pick-six early in the game in which he forced a ball he shouldn’t have, in which head coach Kirby Smart said he read the wrong coverage.
Georgia’s inability to hit plays in the passing game was a much bigger issue to the offensive woes than the running game. And the offensive line blocked well for the most part in pass protection.
And this brings me to the second point. Georgia’s receivers had a dreadful day in Oxford, Mississippi.
Eason didn’t throw the ball downfield much until the fifth drive. And at this point, Georgia was already down by 24-0. But hey, Ole Miss had already squandered two 21-point leads, so anything could’ve been possible.
After a fake punt that got Georgia down to the Ole Miss 31, Eason threw his best ball of the day to the right corner of the end zone. Jayson Stanley was in stride and had a step on his defender. But the ball fell through Stanley’s arms and he was unable to make that grab.
Two plays later, Eason steps up in the pocket under pressure and rifles a ball to Isaiah McKenzie over the middle. McKenzie dropped it. Then, on fourth down, Eason lofts it to McKenzie, who had a defender fall down. Again, McKenzie dropped it, although he may not have been in bounds anyway.
On Monday, Smart said there were "five or six" dropped passes by the coaching staff's count.
As ESPN commentator Dave Pasch said earlier on that drive while calling the game, it was a “comedy of errors” for Georgia.
Defense, or lack thereof
The offensive issues can be fixed. Receivers can learn to catch the ball better. Eason can become more poised in the pocket. The offensive line showed improvement and should continue to do so.
The defense? That’s a lot more concerning based on this game, mainly because it came after a performance against Missouri that saw a ton of struggles in the first half.
The lack of a pass rush is becoming concerning. Smart has said it’s not only about sacks but about affecting the quarterback. The Bulldogs didn’t do much about that. And when it did, it failed to contain quarterback Chad Kelly.
For instance, on Mississippi’s first play from scrimmage, the pocket broke and Kelly extended the play to his left and found Evan Engram for a first down. On Ole Miss’ second drive, Kelly had all day to throw before finding Damore’ea Stringfellow over the middle on a crossing route.
On a double pass that set up a 34-yard play to Engram, Quincy Mauger bit inside which allowed him to get so wide open.
And then there were simple fade plays that Georgia’s cornerbacks didn’t challenge much on. A.J. Brown went up on Juwuan Briscoe and came down with the ball at the 1-yard line on the Rebels’ second drive.
On the lone play of Ole Miss’ third drive, Kelly juked Lorenzo Carter out of a sack – which was actually read well by the junior outside linebacker before not being able to finish – and threw the ball 55 yards to the end zone to DaMarkus Lodge. Briscoe never challenged for the ball and allowed Lodge to get position to make the play. Briscoe was also flagged for pass interference to add insult to injury.
And then on Kelly’s 41-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter, Maurice Smith was tasked with keying on Kelly. Instead, his eyes diverted to the running back on a zone read, which left a large lane for Kelly to pull the ball and run through.
The kind of fundamental errors that were on display defensively are alarming, especially with yet another spread team – albeit one that runs different concepts – coming to town on Saturday.
