Michael Chigbu: Georgia receiver drops have been 'unacceptable'

Through the first four games, Georgia's wide receivers have had problems catching the football.
In last week's 45-14 loss to Mississippi, the Bulldogs receiving targets dropped at least five passes. Two of those were near the end zone, although one may or may not have been in bounds for a touchdown if it was caught.
Georgia sophomore receiver Michael Chigbu has dropped three passes this year. He said the wideouts have been paying more attention to detail in this area in practice with hopes of correcting this from continually occurring.
"We’re focusing on catching the ball a lot," Chigbu said. "These dropped balls are unacceptable for the whole receiving corps. We can’t be doing that if we want to win. … So we’ve been doing a lot of ball drills. A lot of ball drills. Hand-eye coordination drills. Competing against each other.”
Chigbu said some of the drills are new but that most have been "amplified."
"We do a variety of different things related to catching the ball," Chigbu said. "Hand-eye coordination. How to catch the ball. Bad ball drills. When the defender’s on you, how to use your body to get the ball. We’ve been really focusing on catching the ball, because be we can’t be dropping balls the way we are if we want to go the long road, especially in the SEC."
Receiver Isaiah McKenzie, who leads Georgia in receiving with 21 catches, 318 yards and four touchdowns, had a drop over the middle and was the one who couldn't come up with the pass that may or may not have been inbounds for a touchdown.
McKenzie said he's seen improvement with the receiving group in practice and that he hopes it carries over into Saturday's game against Tennessee.
"I wouldn’t say it’s something we do very often, drop balls," McKenzie said. "But this week we had a good week. Everybody caught the ball, less drops. I don’t think there were any drops this week – nothing I know of."
