D'Andre Walker 'brings that energy, that spark off the bench'

Shortly after engaging with Mississippi offensive lineman Greg Little, D'Andre Walker shoved him off and got into the Rebels' backfield.
Walker was then right next to Ole Miss receiver Van Jefferson, who had just motioned next to quarterback Chad Kelly to take a handoff. Walker was able to tackle Jefferson immediately for a 5-yard loss, one of the bigger defensive plays for the Bulldogs in an otherwise down day.
Walker, a rotational outside linebacker, finished the game with four tackles and also shared another tackle for loss in the game. Walker's presence has been big for the Bulldogs this season as he's accumulated 12 tackles, which is good for eighth-best on the team.
"D'Andre is a fast guy. He's very fast. He's physical," outside linebacker Davin Bellamy said. "He'll run through a wall for you. He brings that energy, that spark off the bench that we need. D'Andre is one of those guys when you put him in the game he's going to make something happen, just how hard he plays. I always tell him before the game, 'When you go out there, don't think about making mistakes because you play too hard to make mistakes.' It'll cover up with his effort. He never gets tired."
Walker also had the quarterback hurry and hit that forced Ole Miss backup quarterback Jason Pellerin into an interception to safety Aaron Davis in the fourth quarter of the Rebels' 45-14 win.
Walker has steadily earned more playing time through Georgia's first four games. That trend could continue if Walker continues to impress his coaches and teammates on the playing field.
"He's playing really hard. He doesn't play as many snaps as those other guys so it's a situation of where he maxed out snap-wise," head coach Kirby Smart said. "Right now he's getting 15 to 20 (snaps), whereas the first game he didn't get that many. (He has) gone up each week in snaps because he's played better. We will continue to develop him. He plays hard and runs fast. He's not the biggest guy. He does play hard and play physical, and that's what we're looking for. That's the challenge for our team this week. We're going to put the best guys out there that will go out and compete and play physical.”
Comments