Georgia-Tennessee game time, TV info, players to watch and what's at stake

Here is your primer for Saturday’s game between No. 25 Georgia and No. 11 Tennessee at Sanford Stadium.
Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. EST
TV: CBS (Verne Lundquist, Gary Danielson, Allie LaForce)
Local radio: Macon -- 106.3 FM; Columbus -- 1460 AM/100.1 FM; Athens -- 960 AM/106.1 FM; Atlanta -- 750 AM/95.5 FM (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, Chuck Dowdle)
Sirius/XM: Channel 83/190
Weather: It should be a beautiful day in Athens, with the high being in the low 80s. It's expected to be sunny with a zero percent chance of precipitation.
Georgia's season thus far: The Bulldogs (3-1, 1-1 SEC) were embarrassed a week ago in a 45-14 loss to Mississippi. That followed close games against Nicholls State and Missouri, which at least raised the alarm about where this team is at.
Tennessee's season thus far: The Volunteers (4-0, 1-0) have been up and down. They almost lost to Appalachian State and were tested by Ohio. But Tennessee also had a convincing win over Virginia Tech and an impressive come-from-behind win over Florida.
Georgia coaches: Head coach Kirby Smart, offensive coordinator Jim Chaney, defensive coordinator Mel Tucker.
Tennessee coaches: Head coach Butch Jones, offensive coordinator Mike DeBord, defensive coordinator Bob Shoop.
Series history: Tennessee leads Georgia in the all-time series 22-21-2.
Last meeting: Georgia lost a heartbreaker to Tennessee 38-31 a year ago.
Georgia’s key offensive players: RB Nick Chubb, QB Jacob Eason, WR Isaiah McKenzie, RB Sony Michel
Georgia’s key defensive players: S Dominick Sanders, DL Trent Thompson, ILB Roquan Smith, OLB Lorenzo Carter
Tennessee's key offensive players: QB Joshua Dobbs, RB Jalen Hurd, TE Ethan Wolf, WR Josh Malone
Tennessee's key defensive players: DE Derek Barnett, DE Corey Vereen, LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, CB Emmanuel Moseley
The key for Georgia: Defensively, Georgia has to figure out a way to slow down quarterback Joshua Dobbs. A year ago, Dobbs accounted for 430 yards -- 320 passing and 118 rushing -- and that will be tough to accomplish. On offense, getting the running game going will be big due to some recent inconsistencies in the passing attack. But Georgia doesn't know if it will have Nick Chubb available to play in the game just yet.
The key for Tennessee: The Volunteers will look to do what Nicholls State and Missouri was able to do and stifle Georgia's running game. If they're able to do so, it will force Georgia into being a one-dimensional offense with a freshman quarterback in Jacob Eason.
What a win means for Georgia: A win would put the Bulldogs in a great position for the SEC East, with games against South Carolina and Vanderbilt occurring before its annual showdown with Florida. After such a disappointing performance against Mississippi, it would have the program feeling good about itself again.
What a win means for Tennessee: The Volunteers would put themselves in a great position for the SEC East with wins over Georgia and Florida. But Tennessee won't have the division wrapped up because it has games on the schedule left against Alabama and Texas A&M.
