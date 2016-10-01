Five things to watch in Georgia's game against Tennessee

Greetings from Sanford Stadium.
Georgia (3-1, 1-1 SEC) will look to rebound from its blowout defeat to Mississippi in less than two hours against Tennessee (4-0, 1-0), which is coming off a big comeback win over Florida.
Both teams are coming in on different emotional levels. The Volunteers snapped an 11-game losing streak to Florida and Georgia was humbled after a promising three-game winning streak to open the year.
A lot is at stake in this game, with SEC East implications on the line.
Here are five things to watch when kickoff occurs at 3:30 p.m.
Will Chubb play or not, and can Georgia get the running game going?
Nick Chubb, more than likely, won't play against Tennessee. That's at least according to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution stating so. But twice since the report was published, head coach Kirby Smart has stated that Chubb will be a game-time decision, stating on the SEC Network Saturday that, "If he's good in warmups and wants to go, we're gonna let him go."
Chubb's status was in a lot of doubt after failing to practice the first three days in practice this week. But according to a person with knowledge of the situation, Chubb did participate in practice on Thursday and "looked good." This same person, however, didn't know if he'd play or not.
If Chubb doesn't play against the Volunteers, Sony Michel will get the first crack at lead running back duties, with freshmen Brian Herrien and Elijah Holyfield working in behind him. Herrien's presence could allow the Bulldogs to still split Michel out as a receiver and use him in different facets of the game.
Therefore, the way Georgia attacks Tennessee with its backs shouldn't change drastically if Chubb doesn't play.
Now, if Chubb is able to play, it would be reasonable to expect that he's on a snap count and doesn't give it too much of a go. He does have a sprained ankle that very much limited his practice during the week.
Will the offensive line show more improvement?
Georgia did show gradual improvement against Mississippi in the running game, with 93 rushing yards in the first half. Now, the Bulldogs weren't able to blow the Rebels' defensive linemen off the line of scrimmage the way they have in years past, but there was more room for yards to be had.
Against Tennessee, the Bulldogs will need to show further improvement up front. Pass blocking has been fine, and with better run blocking, a better chance at balance can be achieved.
The offensive line does have a challenge in front of itself, however, as Tennessee defensive end Derek Barnett will look to continue getting after quarterback Jacob Eason. Eason has to recognize this and stay more poised in the pocket. The offensive line, along with the tight ends and running backs, have to make sure Barnett is accounted for on every play he's on the field for.
If Georgia's to win, the offensive line will be a big reason why.
Sticking with Eason, while bringing up wide receivers
Eason performed well in Georgia's first three games but had a rocky one against the Rebels.
With Tennessee having issues in its secondary, primarily with Cam Sutton not playing, Eason will have a chance to take intermediate and deep shots in this game. Eason must recognize the pass rush and not panic in the pocket. If he keeps his composure like he did against Missouri, he could be in for a big game...
Well, maybe.
His receivers have to help him out. In the first half against Mississippi, Georgia's wideouts dropped five passes. Eason can put the ball on the money all day but he's got to be helped out. Against Tennessee's secondary, the wide receivers have no excuse not to be in position to make some plays.
Stopping Dobbs
This is the biggest weakness Georgia has in this game. A year after Tennessee quarterback Joshua Dobbs accounted for 430 total yards and five touchdowns, the Bulldogs' secondary hasn't done anything yet to show it will be able to slow him down.
Dobbs has some big receiving targets to throw to as well, including Josh Smith, Josh Malone, Preston Williams and Jauan Jennings. All four targets can get vertical and they can work the middle of the field.
Deandre Baker is poised to earn his first career start and will be in for quite the challenge. But the member of the secondary to really pay attention to is Maurice Smith. Smith has been up and down to start the season and will need to have a sound game at his position, given Dobbs' tendency to hit quick passes to the slot receiver.
But Dobbs' running threat may be more dangerous than his passing ability. Dobbs is tough to bring down and Georgia has struggled with tackling thus far. The Bulldogs could read their keys and still be unable to bring him down, which is certainly concerning for the defense.
What happens in the kicking game?
For that matter, will Georgia attempt field goals today?
The Bulldogs have missed their past three field goal attempts, with William Ham unable to hit on two against Missouri and Rodrigo Blankenship missing one against Mississippi.
Georgia will have two decisions to make with field goals: Who will it put out on the field against the Volunteers and when do they make the call to kick? With the recent kicking woes, anything over 40 yards could be of worry to attempt at the moment.
As for kickoffs, Blankenship did a good job getting the ball into the end zone for touchbacks against Nicholls State. Now that he's back at Sanford Stadium, Blankenship could be in for a better day in this area.
