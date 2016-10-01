Nick Chubb suited up in warm-ups, David Marshall appears out

It doesn't mean he'll play but Nick Chubb is going through pre-game warm-ups prior to Georgia's game against Tennessee.
Chubb sprained his ankle last week in a loss against Mississippi and was considered doubtful heading into the game. It should be noted that Sony Michel was named as the starting running back during pre-game announcements by the PA announcer.
Freshman defensive lineman David Marshall, who missed Wednesday's practice, was not seen suited up with his position group. Marshall is tied for the team lead in sacks with one, which he got in Week 1 against North Carolina.
For Tennessee, it will be without linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin. Reeves-Maybin will be out with a shoulder injury. Vols cornerback Cam Sutton will also miss Saturday's game due to a leg injury sustained against Ohio two weeks ago.
