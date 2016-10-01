Nick Chubb was slated for bigger role but game flow didn't allow for it

Georgia running back Nick Chubb was able to suit up and play during Saturday's 34-31 loss to Tennessee.
But the coaching staff limited Chubb to enter the game only if certain situations were to arise.
After carrying the ball once for 3 yards on Georgia's second drive of the game, Chubb never saw another snap. Smart said Chubb was fine but that he was only going to get in the backfield with Georgia near the end zone or with a needed yard to pick up on fourth down.
While there were some third- and fourth-and-short plays that came in the game, Chubb didn't re-enter the game.
"He was good. We were going to use him situationally, where we thought maybe, goal-line, short-yardage situations, which never came up," Smart said. "He got on the sideline and never got in the rhythm to play. We didn’t think he was 100 percent but he wanted to go out there. It was very important to him that he played."
Chubb didn't practice during the first three days of the week, but a person with knowledge of the situation said the Cedartown native was able to put in some work Thursday, which is a practice day the media isn't able to see. Chubb sprained his ankle a week ago against Mississippi, which limited his availability for Saturday's game against the Volunteers.
Smart did say it would have been good if Chubb could have gotten in the game more for his ability to pass block. But with Sony Michel (91 yards and a touchdown) and Brian Herrien (74 yards) running well, Smart didn't want to disrupt the flow of the rushing attack.
"In pre-game warm-ups, he felt good," Smart said. "It was a situation where we thought the other guys were rolling, doing better. We could have used him in some protection systems because he’s good at protecting the quarterback."
