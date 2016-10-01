Eason’s late touchdown pass remains telling despite coming in losing effort

For a fleeting four minutes, it looked like freshman quarterback Jacob Eason had delivered another game-winning touchdown for Georgia.
With the Bulldogs trailing Tennessee by four points with 19 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Eason took the snap out of shotgun and quickly worked his way up the pocket as Volunteers defenders loomed nearby. He then fired a long lob toward the sideline to freshman receiver Riley Ridley, who caught the pass between two Tennessee defenders on the 2-yard line and ran into the end zone for the touchdown.
The Georgia fans in the stands erupted on the 47-yard score that put the Bulldogs up by three with 10 seconds to go. The Bulldogs’ sideline went bonkers, and it looked like another comeback victory had been engineered in only the fourth start for the 18-year-old from Lake Stevens, Washington.
Those remaining 10 seconds, however, proved disastrous for Georgia. A good return by Tennessee on a short kickoff was followed by a 43-yard desperation touchdown pass from Joshua Dobbs to Jauan Jennings that undoubtedly left Rocky Top rocking while most of Sanford Stadium sulked. Tennessee would come out the winner by the score of 34-31.
The Tennessee touchdown overshadowed but couldn’t eliminate what Eason manufactured on the Bulldogs’ final offensive drive. Although it wound up not being the game-winning score that many thought it would be, it didn’t erase one fact concerning Eason: He was more than up for the moment.
“We hit a big play,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said of Eason’s touchdown pass. “Jacob extended the play, (and the Tennessee defense) got stretched out. His arm gives him the ability to make that throw that a lot of guys can't make. We were very fortunate to be in that situation to get the score.”
The Eason-to-Ridley connection was a remarkable one, especially considering how Eason’s fourth quarter had been shaping up.
With the Bulldogs clinging to a 24-21 lead, Eason took a snap deep in Georgia territory and failed to recognize he had ran out of time to work with. He took a big hit from Tennessee’s Derek Barnett and fumbled the ball, leading Corey Vereen to recover the ball for a go-ahead score with 2:56 to go.
Eason’s next drive was equally destructive for the Bulldogs’ chances. On a third-and-15, Eason forced a throw to his left toward a well-covered receiver. Tennessee nickel back Malik Foreman grabbed the ball and successfully tiptoed the sideline for the interception.
Eason and the offense’s response after the defense forced a three-and-out was what the Bulldogs desperately needed. With 1:07 left on the clock, Eason methodically led his offense up the field. He dinked and dunked past the first-down markers on the first three plays of the drive to get Georgia into Tennessee territory. Then came the touchdown pass to Ridley that seemed to be the exclamation point on Eason’s first SEC East game.
“I think he handled (the last drive) very well because he had some mistakes and probably a lot of people didn't have faith in him,” running back Sony Michel said. “Our team, we had faith in him. We knew what this offense is capable of doing because we prepared that way. We came out there, went down and scored a touchdown.”
Then came the kick return by Evan Berry to put Tennessee in good field position. Then came the score that nullified what set up to be a joyous night in Athens.
Tennessee’s last-second response was a sudden role reversal for both sides, as Georgia went from being the gunslinger with the golden arm to watching the Volunteers instead deliver a walk-off from their quarterback.
“They’re sitting over there having this same press conference if we stop that (desperation touchdown pass), saying, ‘How'd that guy get back there?’” Smart said.
And while Eason didn’t walk off the field victorious on Saturday, his effort down the stretch was enough to show that there is plenty of that yet to come.
“One thing the kid's got is composure, and he's got arm talent, too,” Smart said. “It's a situation where he continues to grow, get better and make good decisions. We've got to get help out there for him. He's grown up a bunch, and I'm proud of the way he competed. He's just got to continue to grow.”
