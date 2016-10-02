Grading the game: As UGA's offense and defense grow, special teams disappoint again

Here's how Georgia graded out in its heartbreaking 34-31 loss to Tennessee.
Offense: B-
Georgia put up 392 yards of total offense, which included an impressive first-half rushing performance. While Tennessee did a better job defending the run in the second half, the Bulldogs were able to get some runs going early, whether it was up the middle or outside.
That's a welcomed sign for the Bulldogs, which had struggled to run the ball against Nicholls State and Missouri, before seeing gradual improvement against Mississippi. Both Sony Michel (91 yards and a touchdown) and Brian Herrien (74 yards) both ran hard and displayed great patience while its blocks set up.
The offensive line showed growth in its run blocking, with the adjustment to run more out of the shotgun working in its favor. It seemed to allow the backs the ability to see its blocks set up better.
While Georgia only passed the ball 10 times in the first half, Jacob Eason finished the game 16-of-28 passing for 211 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. One downside of the offense was that Eason was sacked three times, which included one he took in the end zone, in which he then lost a fumble for a Tennessee touchdown.
Still, progress was once again made on the offensive line.
Defense: B
Say what you want about the final play of the game. But like any game, one play isn't the reason why Georgia lost.
The Bulldogs held a potent Tennessee offense to 357 total yards. The Volunteers want to run the ball and weren't able to do that as consistently as it would've liked. While Georgia did give up some chunk plays through the air, it came up with three turnovers, which is the stated goal each time the defense hits the field.
The final play, at least from this reporter's view, appeared to be more of a freak occurrence than anything strategic Georgia messed up on. If Quincy Mauger doesn't accidentally bump Deandre Baker behind the play, perhaps Baker is in front of Tennessee receiver Jauan Jennings as the ball is coming down. But those are the breaks in football. It didn't happen and Tennessee won the game.
Even so, the Bulldogs did a lot of positive things on the field, despite giving up 27 of Tennessee's 34 points. Sometimes the scoreboard doesn't tell the entire story, which is certainly the case coming out of this game.
Special teams: F
With all of the attention on the final play of the game, the bigger screw-up for Georgia was the kickoff prior to it.
After Rico McGraw drew a 15-yard penalty for running on the field without a helmet on, to celebrate the Eason-to-Riley Ridley touchdown with 10 seconds left to play, Georgia was forced kick off from its own 20-yard line.
With Tennessee changing its alignment in anticipation of a sky kick, Georgia failed to adjust beforehand. And on top of that, Rodrigo Blankenship's kick didn't get high enough for Georgia to adequately cover it. Returner Evan Berry still got his hands on it and ran the ball back to the Georgia 43-yard line.
It turned into yet another special teams blunder for the Bulldogs. And it can be argued this one was more coaching related. Sure, Georgia didn't have a timeout, but there has to be a signal to change the kick in that situation. Tennessee was expecting Georgia's call and negated what the Bulldogs wanted to accomplish.
On top of that, once again Georgia's coverage units were brutal. Berry's long for the day was a 34-yard return, and it seemed he was close to breaking one for a touchdown. Even Micah Abernathy had returns of 22 and 23 yards with Georgia directionally kicking the ball away from Berry.
Yes, Georgia finally had a game where it didn't miss a field goal. But special teams -- from the top down -- must be critically analyzed because this has been a major weak spot all season.
Coaching: C
Take away the kickoff call and non-adjustment and it wasn't a bad coaching performance. The run-game adjustments were much needed and the Georgia defense was better prepared for Tennessee compared to how it started the previous three games.
This grade would have been better if not for the special teams blunder and for not controlling the sideline after the Eason-to-Ridley touchdown. Players have to be well aware they can't run on the field in that situation, helmet or no helmet.
Smart labored on the fact that Tennessee was the more disciplined team than Georgia on Saturday. While it's easy to point the fingers at the players, discipline starts with the coaching staff. That's an area Georgia's coaches will need to continue to improve in.
