Georgia reels in aftermath of yet another last-minute defeat

Maurice Smith had been in this position before.
In 2013, he was on the Alabama squad that thought it was either going to defeat Auburn with a 57-yard field goal or head to overtime. As Alabama kicker Adam Griffith’s attempt fell short, Auburn’s Chris Davis caught it and ran it out of the end zone.
In the blink of an eye, Davis was running 100 yards the other way and scored a stunning game-winning touchdown to defeat the Crimson Tide.
What Smith experienced Saturday, as a member of Georgia’s football team against Tennessee, was remarkably similar. With only four seconds to go, Georgia’s defenders were told to knock the ball down. But as a scrum developed on the left side of the end zone, with a 43-yard heave from Tennessee quarterback Joshua Dobbs on its way down, receiver Jauan Jennings was able to slip through and gain position in the middle of it. Jennings jumped up and grabbed the ball at its highest point for an unbelievable game-winning score.
Of course, the stakes were different. The Alabama-Auburn game was for a berth to the SEC Championship. Plenty of football is still to be played following Georgia’s 34-31 loss to Tennessee.
"Obviously it was a different situation," Smith said. "But as far as the way we competed and it getting down to the last second, it was just horrible heartbreak.”
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was the defensive coordinator of that Alabama team and was on hand for what’s been dubbed the Kick Six. But as the former Alabama members endured heartache for the second time in four years, this kind of emotion has permeated through Georgia for some time.
In 2012, the Bulldogs played a thriller against the Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship. With Georgia driving down the field, quarterback Aaron Murray was attempting a back-shoulder throw to receiver Malcolm Mitchell in the end zone. Alabama linebacker C.J. Mosley tipped the pass, which then fell into the arms of Georgia receiver Chris Conley. Conley slipped and fell at the 5-yard line, with time running out.
In 2013, Georgia was also on the losing side of a miraculous play against Auburn. Called the Prayer at Jordan-Hare, Auburn quarterback Nick Marshall launched a pass down the field on fourth-and-18 into coverage. But neither Josh Harvey-Clemons or Tray Matthews could intercept the pass or knock it down, with the ball instead deflecting behind them and into the arms of Ricardo Louis. Louis then ran into the end zone for an improbable 73-yard touchdown.
Georgia right tackle Greg Pyke was on hand for that game. Pyke, who said he was "speechless" after Saturday’s stunner, could only somewhat draw a parallel from what happened against Tennessee to the Prayer at Jordan-Hare.
"I don’t even know. I wasn’t really playing then," Pyke said. "But when you go out there and play your heart out and lay it out there, and have ups and downs like that, you can’t explain it."
In 2014, Georgia rallied to go up on Georgia Tech with 18 seconds remaining in the game, thanks to a Hutson Mason pass to to Mitchell. The Bulldogs then elected to squib kick it, which was poorly executed. The Yellow Jackets got the ball in favorable field position, which led to a 53-yard Harrison Butker field goal to send the game to overtime.
Georgia Tech would wind up winning 30-24.
Georgia’s closest game in this vein in 2015 was also against Tennessee. Down 38-31, Greyson Lambert threw the ball perfectly to a wide-open Reggie Davis with less than four minutes to play. But Davis dropped a would-be 44-yard touchdown and the Bulldogs were forced to punt. Georgia had one more drive but was unable to convert it into a score.
The Bulldogs have had a bad run of games like this over the past five years. But they’ve also had their share of close wins. In 2013 there were overtime victories against Tennessee and Georgia Tech. There was another three-point win over Tennessee in 2014. Just three weeks ago, Georgia defeated Missouri thanks to a fourth-and-10 touchdown throw from Jacob Eason to Isaiah McKenzie.
But it sure seems like Georgia has been on the losing side of these last-second games more often than most over the past half-decade.
In the moment, no one things they’ll be the victim of the kind of play Tennessee pulled off Saturday night. And when it happens, nothing but disbelief sets in.
"You never think it’s going to happen to you," Smith said. "You see it all the time, the big plays, the last plays of the game. It’s crazy for it to actually happen to you."
