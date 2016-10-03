Georgia's Ledbetter remains suspended for sixth consecutive game

For the sixth consecutive week, defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter won't be available.
Ledbetter will remain suspended for Saturday's game against South Carolina. More than likely, this will conclude Ledbetter's suspension, if it's being adhered to by the University of Georgia's student-athlete handbook. The handbook states that if a football player is suspended twice for alcohol-related offenses, with one of those being a DUI, then it's a mandatory six-game suspension.
Ledbetter was arrested during the spring for underage consumption of alcohol and possession of a false identification, although the charges were ultimately dismissed. In July, Ledbetter was arrested for a DUI.
In 2015 as a freshman, Ledbetter recorded four tackles in seven games for the Bulldogs.
Comments