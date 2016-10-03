Bulldogs Blog

October 3, 2016 12:21 PM

Georgia's Ledbetter remains suspended for sixth consecutive game

Bulldogs Blog

Live coverage of Georgia football and other sports

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

ATHENS

For the sixth consecutive week, defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter won't be available.

Ledbetter will remain suspended for Saturday's game against South Carolina. More than likely, this will conclude Ledbetter's suspension, if it's being adhered to by the University of Georgia's student-athlete handbook. The handbook states that if a football player is suspended twice for alcohol-related offenses, with one of those being a DUI, then it's a mandatory six-game suspension.

Ledbetter was arrested during the spring for underage consumption of alcohol and possession of a false identification, although the charges were ultimately dismissed. In July, Ledbetter was arrested for a DUI.

In 2015 as a freshman, Ledbetter recorded four tackles in seven games for the Bulldogs.

Related content

Bulldogs Blog

Comments

Videos

Jason Butt and Mike Niziolek recap Georgia from SEC media days

View more video

About Jason Butt

@jasonhbutt

Jason Butt joins The Telegraph after spending the past two years covering high school sports for The Washington Post. A 2009 University of Georgia graduate, he's also covered the Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons for CBSSports.com.

Sports Videos