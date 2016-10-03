'Immature decision' led to 15-yard penalty before final kickoff against Tennessee

It was probably tough in the moment to think 10 seconds were still on the clock.
With Jacob Eason throwing up a 47-yard touchdown to Riley Ridley, in what seemed like the would-be game-winning score against Tennessee, a few players rushed the field to join the on-field celebration with their teammates.
One of those happened to be sophomore defensive back Rico McGraw, who did so without wearing a helmet. Per the NCAA rulebook, that warranted a 15-yard penalty, which went into effect on the ensuing kickoff.
McGraw's penalty, a poorly-executed sky kick and a separate offsides penalty on the special teams play helped Tennessee get the ball to the Georgia 43-yard line.
The extra 15 yards of field position proved huge as Tennessee quarterback Joshua Dobbs was able to connect on a desperation 43-yard pass to receiver Jauan Jennings, which gave the Volunteers a 34-31 win.
“That was kind of an immature decision,” defensive back Maurice Smith said of McGraw and others rushing the field. “In times like that you’ve got to learn not to get too high and not to get too low. In that moment, people are going on their emotions on that specific play. I don’t think they thought it would affect us in the long run, especially with that amount of time on the clock.”
Smith said McGraw’s penalty hurt the Bulldogs, but Smith added the sophomore certainly didn’t do so with ill intentions. While Smith hasn’t spoken with McGraw since the game ended, he said he’ll let him know there are no hard feelings about it from him and his teammates.
“I can imagine he’s taking it a little hard,” Smith said. “As a leader, I think I will speak with him and let him know it’s OK. Even with that penalty, without it, we still didn’t do our job at the end of the day. It may have changed the field position but we still didn’t finish the way we needed to.”
Head coach Kirby Smart was asked also about the penalty and if it’s a good rule to enforce.
“It’s the rule. It’s probably a good rule for college football,” Smart said. “You’re trying to teach young men about discipline and doing things the right way. It’s about a team atmosphere, and that’s what we all want. Specifically, I talked to the team about it, but it wasn’t a rant and rave about it by any means, it was just a very honest and blunt truthfulness. That’s the way they need to hear it. That’s the way it needs to go from there.”
Comments