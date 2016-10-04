David Marshall (concussion) appears full-go in practice, other injury notes

Georgia defensive lineman David Marshall appears on track to play Saturday against South Carolina.
Marshall, who missed Georgia’s 34-31 loss against Tennessee due to a concussion, switched out the black non-contact jersey for a red full-go one Tuesday. Marshall still wore the padded helmet protector to help minimize the risk of another concussion.
Without Marshall, Georgia used Justin Young in its substitution packages. Young finished the game with three tackles.
Marshall, a freshman from Upson-Lee, has proved to be a vital cog on Georgia’s defense. He already has a sack for this season and had been earning more playing time in Georgia’s first three games before the injury.
While Marshall was back, defensive lineman John Atkins was limited at practice. Atkins did do some individual drills but also got some work in on the stationary bike.
Inside linebacker Reggie Carter was not at practice. He’s battling an illness, according to a team representative.
