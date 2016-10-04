Film room: A look back at Georgia-Tennessee, minus the final play

Everyone saw Georgia’s final play against Tennessee. It’s been written about here and here. I’ve dissected the play and therefore won’t need to do it after re-watching Georgia’s 34-31 loss to Tennessee.
But how about the rest of the game, and what led to that point?
That’s what this film review will do.
In the bigger picture, Georgia did a lot of things well against a pretty good Tennessee team. After seeing the game again, it sure looked like the Bulldogs outplayed the Volunteers. But the difference came down to penalties, special teams and an improbable play with no time left on the clock.
Here are the big takeaways.
Final kickoff play
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said the plan was to run a sky kick on the final kickoff, prior to Tennessee’s desperation pass. Looking at the play again, I’m sure Smart wishes he could have sent in a different call after the fact, such as just having place-kicker Rodrigo Blankenship kick it deep and possibly to the left side of the end zone, regardless of whether the ball went out of bounds.
Tennessee brought eight men near the front, almost as if it was its hands team. In fact, Smart even said as much after the game, that he thought the hands team was on the field. Instead, Jones was ready and called a pooch kick return.
Two men were behind the eight near the front, with Evan Berry not too deep. After Blankenship pooched it, Berry was still able to return it and run it to the 48-yard line – with an offsides penalty adding five more yards to the end of the return.
It turned out to be a brilliant move from Tennessee head coach Butch Jones to anticipate this.
Eason to Ridley
There wasn’t anything too crazy about Jacob Eason’s 47-yard throw to Riley Ridley for a touchdown. The Volunteers had a safety helping over the top and the cornerback was guarding Ridley the whole way.
Eason threw the ball up in the air to trust his receiver. And for whatever reason, the corner slowed and Ridley sped up. Ridley got the ball in between the corner and the safety and score a go-ahead touchdown.
The throw couldn’t have been any better. It’s yet another glimpse into the player Eason could wind up being.
Why the running game worked
Georgia was able to spark its running game by spreading the field. Based on its offensive personnel, this turned into a great idea.
One reason Georgia was unable to do much running the ball against Nicholls State and Missouri was the fact that most of the sets were bunched up. Georgia hasn’t been able to move men off of the line of scrimmage and therefore couldn’t create the holes for running backs to spring through.
The Bulldogs, against the Volunteers, did most of their running out of the shotgun to free the box. With three receivers split, and with Eason’s arm, the passing threat made Tennessee place five defenders outside of the box most of the time. The Volunteers could only place six or seven defenders in the box, which allowed Georgia’s linemen to make blocks and the running backs to find space.
Here’s an example:
On a second-and-five in the second quarter at the 6:30 mark, the Bulldogs were in shotgun, with only five offensive linemen on the line of scrimmage. Tight end Jeb Blazevich was lined up in the backfield behind right guard Dyshon Sims, with Jacob Eason and Sony Michel standing next to each other behind him.
Three receivers were split and they were covered by defensive backs. After the snap, Blazevich took care of the pass rusher on the left side of the formation, which turned out to be a defensive tackle running a stunt.
Sims and Greg Pyke took care of their defenders and Brandon Kublanow went to the next level to block an inside linebacker.
Tyler Catalina blocked the defensive end stunting inside and Isaiah Wynn shielded the hole that was created up to middle, even though the other inside linebacker didn't try to fill that particular hole.
Without the numbers in the box, and with the Georgia blockers getting to their men, Sony Michel was able to wiggle through for a big gain. It was a great adjustment for Georgia and something to look for in the coming weeks.
Big play no one’s talking about
At the end of the first half, Tennessee moved the ball to Georgia’s 8-yard line.
With the Volunteers moving to the line of scrimmage quick to spike the ball, two Georgia defenders were trying to get off the field. One was Roquan Smith, who was unable to do so before the snap. This meant Georgia committed a penalty, which got the Volunteers to the 4.
What happened next
On the ensuing play, it sure looked like Georgia’s outside linebackers had Tennessee quarterback Joshua Dobbs contained. But Dobbs has a way of making defenders pay, even when they do their job to the best of their abilities.
Initially, Dobbs wanted to roll left when he couldn’t find anyone open on the pass. But Davin Bellamy cut him off from doing so. Then Lorenzo Carter came after him from the other side, which forced Dobbs to reverse quick. But in the pursuit of Dobbs, Bellamy no longer had an advantage on the edge and the Tennessee quarterback was able to out-run him.
What happened next was the ultimate judgment call.
Getting near the pylon, Dobbs dove but never really extended the ball out toward it. He was hit hard out of bounds by inside linebacker Reggie Carter. While not many people in the press box could see, the line judge signaled touchdown immediately.
The play would ultimately be reviewed and it sure didn’t look like there was evidence that Dobbs got that ball across the line. But was there enough evidence to overturn the call on the field?
Apparently not, at least in the officials’ eyes.
Other notes
-Blankenship’s field goal from 27 yards away was kicked well, high and through the uprights. It was badly needed for Georgia, considering it had missed its previous three attempts. But commentator Gary Danielson may have had the line of the broadcast when discussing the kickers after seeing them in Thursday’s practice. "We were out at practice Thursday and they were going back and forth, and back and forth, and back and forth. And let me tell you, not a lot were made."
-Eason showed some good composure on a third-down throw to Jeb Blazevich, which ended up being flagged for a pass interference penalty. He had a pass-rusher in his face and took a shot, but still stepped into the throw. That’s a stark improvement from the previous week when he was throwing the ball off his back foot when facing pressure.
-But when Eason was sacked, and fumbled the ball for a Tennessee touchdown in the fourth quarter, he showed he’s still a freshman. In that situation, passing from his own end zone, Eason can’t pump fake and pull the ball down. He needed to get rid of the ball and throw it away in that situation. But that’s yet another freshman mistake. He had plenty of good from this game, more so than bad.
