Bulldogs Blog

October 5, 2016 5:10 PM

Reggie Carter out of practice again with concussion

Bulldogs Blog

Live coverage of Georgia football and other sports

By Jason Butt

jbutt@macon.com

ATHENS

Georgia inside linebacker Reggie Carter did not practice for the third consecutive due to a mild concussion.

With the injury, it’s unknown if Carter, who has started the past four games, will be able to play in Saturday’s game against South Carolina. Without Carter, either Rashad Roundtree or Juwan Taylor would be the next inside linebacker up in his place.

The Bulldogs have also been practicing with Chuks Amaechi at inside linebacker in case he’s needed to fill that particular role during the game.

"Reggie's dinged up, so Chuks is just getting some backup reps," head coach Kirby Smart said Tuesday. "He played there prior as an insurance policy, making sure we have enough inside backers should we need them. We don't know if Reggie will be able to play. We think he'll be able to play. He couldn't practice (Tuesday), and we don't have enough inside backers to even function.”

Related content

Bulldogs Blog

Comments

Videos

Jason Butt and Mike Niziolek recap Georgia from SEC media days

View more video

About Jason Butt

@jasonhbutt

Jason Butt joins The Telegraph after spending the past two years covering high school sports for The Washington Post. A 2009 University of Georgia graduate, he's also covered the Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons for CBSSports.com.

Sports Videos