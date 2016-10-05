Reggie Carter out of practice again with concussion

Georgia inside linebacker Reggie Carter did not practice for the third consecutive due to a mild concussion.
With the injury, it’s unknown if Carter, who has started the past four games, will be able to play in Saturday’s game against South Carolina. Without Carter, either Rashad Roundtree or Juwan Taylor would be the next inside linebacker up in his place.
The Bulldogs have also been practicing with Chuks Amaechi at inside linebacker in case he’s needed to fill that particular role during the game.
"Reggie's dinged up, so Chuks is just getting some backup reps," head coach Kirby Smart said Tuesday. "He played there prior as an insurance policy, making sure we have enough inside backers should we need them. We don't know if Reggie will be able to play. We think he'll be able to play. He couldn't practice (Tuesday), and we don't have enough inside backers to even function.”
Comments