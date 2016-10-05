Georgia-South Carolina 'will be played in Columbia,' per statement

A statement from Georgia on Saturday's game with South Carolina, as Hurricane Matthew approaches the Carolina coastline:
"The University of South Carolina and its athletics department are continuing to monitor the movements of Hurricane Matthew as it relates to the scheduled football game with the University of Georgia. We are in communication with the National Weather Service, state and local authorities and the SEC regarding potential weather issues.
"We anticipate a decision about the game to be made on Thursday. The safety of everyone affected by the storm and the minimization of the impact on emergency personnel are the most important factors in making the decision.
"The USC vs. UGA game will be played in Columbia. Currently, kickoff is still slated for 7:30 pm Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium."
