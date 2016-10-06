Kirby Smart on Georgia-South Carolina game: 'We're still in a holding pattern'

At some point a decision will be made.
When that moment occurs is apparently anyone’s guess. For whatever reason, with Hurricane Matthew approaching Florida and heading up the Southeastern coast, no final determination has been made as to whether Saturday’s game between Georgia and South Carolina will occur at its scheduled time of 7:30 p.m.
Even with South Carolina’s athletics department saying a decision would be made Thursday afternoon, that never occurred. And thus, the waiting game continues.
Running about 10 minutes late to his weekly radio show, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said he had no new information to relay about the weekend’s game.
“I wish I did,” Smart said. “We’re still in a holding pattern.”
Waiting this long to decide is quite the surprise, considering Florida’s home game against LSU has already been postponed due to the hurricane. President Obama has declared a state of emergency in the state of South Carolina, with Charleston, Beaufort, Horry and Georgetown counties being evacuated.
South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley has previously stated that a final decision will ultimately be made by the university itself. But she predicted earlier in the week that the game would not be played on Saturday due to the storm. And at a news conference Thursday, Haley reiterated the severity of Hurricane Matthew.
“I am begging you at this point to understand the seriousness of this storm,” Haley said, via The State. “This is a scary storm. We really need you to evacuate. ... It is getting worse.”
But the Gamecocks apparently remain hopeful that they can still host the game, even if it’s not on Saturday. On his weekly radio show in Columbia, South Carolina, head coach Will Muschamp said that there is an option on the table to play Sunday.
Georgia has been preparing for a wet football game all week. The coaches have had the quarterbacks throw with footballs dunked in water to try and simulate the situation.
But Smart said that won’t be the biggest issue with the potential of a football game being played with a hurricane passing through nearby.
“The biggest factor in the game is the wind, not the rain,” Smart said. “The kicking game is seriously impacted, which is a concern of mine.”
