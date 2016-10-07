Sanford Stadium was offered early in the week for Georgia-South Carolina game

If the city of Columbia, South Carolina, would have been unable to host Georgia's game against the Gamecocks, then Sanford Stadium would have been available for it.
That's according to Georgia athletics director Greg McGarity, who said Sanford Stadium was offered as a host site early in the week once it became apparent that Hurricane Matthew, which is traveling from Florida up the East coast to the Carolinas, would be a serious storm.
"We made that overture early on, early in the week, when we knew everyone needed to pay attention to (Hurricane) Matthew," McGarity said. "I do think that possibly could have been an option if the services and security for EMT could not have been provided."
The forecast for Sunday doesn't include much rain, although it should still be quite windy. But it won't nearly be what's expected in Gainesville, Florida, which led to the postponement of Florida's game against LSU. On Saturday, winds are anticipated to at least be higher than 40 mph, and perhaps greater, not to mention the other serious issues at play for that particular ball game.
When South Carolina experienced flooding last year, the Gamecocks were forced to relocate its game against LSU to Baton Rouge, Louisiana. McGarity said the reason that occurred was because the needed services could not be provided to host a football game.
While South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley said no state resources would be allocated for the Gamecocks' game against Georgia, the university's athletics department is confident that it can pull enough local support to pull the game off.
"Even though the governor had mentioned the state services would not be provided, the local sheriff, as reported in the papers and as reinforced by the South Carolina staff, said local resources could handle everything surrounding the game," McGarity said.
Ultimately, South Carolina elected to wait on making a final decision until Thursday evening, with the SEC ultimately agreeing that Sunday at Columbia would be an OK option to play the game.
McGarity said that South Carolina did not seem averse to giving up a home game but that the program wanted to ensure it could or couldn't provide the necessary resources and services to be host it before deciding to play elsewhere.
"No, I think everything was basically on the table," McGarity said. "I think even early in the week, no one knew where things were going to end up. No one knew the danger zones, which caused a lot of options to be discussed. But it was always an option to utilize, and again, if the situation developed to where support could not be provided then I think it would have been a viable option."
With the change, Georgia will not stay in a public hotel and is instead looking into lodging at an on-campus federal facility traditionally used to house judicial personnel. McGarity said he's under the impression that it should be a facility that will suit Georgia's needs, as far as providing a team meeting room and adequate rooms for the players.
Georgia director of football operations Josh Lee, and other members in his department, traveled to Columbia Friday morning to ensure this facility would work for the Bulldogs.
McGarity noted that one of the only conditions he had with South Carolina was that this game would be played in Columbia only as long as it didn't force any evacuees to look for hotel rooms in other cities.
"We did not want to be in the position of having anything to do with displacing evacuees," McGarity said. "We were all set with hotel rooms on Friday night and we’d even worked with the hotel about releasing some hotels on Saturday to afford more flexibility for evacuees out of our block. But that was something that would not have been acceptable, as far as that."
McGarity said finances were never brought up through the week-long discussions Georgia and South Carolina held on the matter. He also said that, to his knowledge, no other facilities other than Williams-Brice Stadium and Sanford Stadium were discussed when it came to hosting the game.
While Georgia and South Carolina agreed to play Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in Columbia, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey was the one made the final call.
While it came down to the final hour, around 8:15 p.m. Thursday night, before a decision was reached, South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp announced that the game would be played on Sunday at 7:50 p.m. near the end of his weekly radio show.
"Things were changing by the hour," McGarity said. "We had discussions around lunch time as to what it looked like was happening, and as the day progressed, either storm was moving inward than perhaps they anticipated, which led to the Sunday decision, as far as the game goes. We had a conference call at around 8:15 last night, a final call, to determine the course of action. We were all in agreement that this was the right thing to do. And we’ll all move forward."
