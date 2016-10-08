Georgia hopes last week’s last-second loss won’t linger against Gamecocks

Over a week will have passed from Georgia’s heartbreaking loss to Tennessee when it takes the Williams-Brice Stadium field Sunday.
The Bulldogs (3-2, 1-2 SEC) figure to have a talent advantage against South Carolina (2-3, 1-3), which is in a rebuilding phase with head coach Will Muschamp in his first season. But college football can be an emotional game, which can lead to some unexpected outcomes.
And following a loss such as what Georgia experienced a week ago, it sometimes can be a tough for a team to get up for the following game.
Safety Aaron Davis said Georgia can’t let the Tennessee loss, a game in which Georgia thought it had won until quarterback Joshua Dobbs’ desperation last-second pass found receiver Jauan Jennings in the end zone, affect the team entering Sunday’s game against the Gamecocks.
"I have full faith in my team," Davis said. "We’re going to do everything we need to do to put ourselves in situation to succeed. I’ve seen growth every week, as far as guys willing to do their best and give great effort. The season’s not over. It’s hard to say that right now. The future entails so much. You never know what happens. I’m sure all our guys are going to go out there and fight in games like it’s the championship."
This is often an aspect that coaches have to deal with. Teams can’t get too high or too low following a win or a loss.
If Georgia would’ve beaten Tennessee, head coach Kirby Smart would’ve had to guard his team against a letdown against the Gamecocks. But with the Bulldogs losing the way they did, he’s had to make sure this kind of game doesn’t linger a week later.
"I think the outcome of the game sometimes can affect the players as far as dwelling on it," Smart said. "We’ve got to move on. It’s simple, guys. This game is simple. You’ve got to move on to South Carolina right now."
Smart brought up last week’s game between No. 8 Texas A&M and South Carolina. After blowing out Arkansas the week prior, the Aggies found themselves in a tougher-than-expected game against the Gamecocks.
Tied at the end of the first half, Texas A&M finally pulled away to a 24-13 win during the fourth quarter.
"Texas A&M probably didn’t respect South Carolina, and they went into the half in a dog fight," Smart said. "This is a good football team that’s playing really hard for their new coach. That’s where our focus has got to be. That’s where my focus is. I certainly think that’s where our players’ focus is. We’ve said since camp that there’s a 24-hour rule. You guys can linger on as long as you need to but we’ve got to go. We’ve got to move on."
The Gamecocks are in search of getting Muschamp his first signature victory, and Georgia would seemingly fit the bill for that even if it’s no longer in the top 25. While South Carolina’s offense has struggled and its defense has allowed over 200 rushing yards per game, the Gamecocks are keeping opponents to 18.6 points per game.
Georgia will enter this game looking to make a statement, that it in fact is a better than the team that showed up flat against Mississippi and was stunned at the end against Tennessee.
"It has been a tough couple of days, but you deal with it and move on," center Brandon Kublanow said. "I definitely avoided turning on the TV, but we just have to keep working. We control what we can control. We just have to get ready for South Carolina now."
Comments