Reggie Carter, David Marshall make the trip for South Carolina game

Two defenders dealing with concussions made the trip for Georgia's game against South Carolina.
Listed on Georgia's dress-out squad are inside linebacker Reggie Carter and defensive lineman David Marshall. Carter missed practice time during the week due to what head coach Kirby Smart called a "mild concussion." Marshall was unable to play last week against Tennessee due to a concussion, but was able to go full-go in practice leading up to the game.
Carter has started the past four games and would seemingly play a good bit seeing that he made the trip. But since he missed practice time, it wouldn't be out of the question for Roquan Smith and Natrez Patrick to be the starting inside linebackers.
Marshall has received more playing time in each of Georgia's games this season, at least up until last week against the Volunteers. He recorded a sack in Georgia's season opener against North Carolina.
While quarterback and punter Brice Ramsey is dealing with a thumb sprain, he made the trip.
Absent from the dress-out squad are offensive lineman Solomon Kindley, which is a slight surprise. Kindley did earn a snap against Missouri, which burned his redshirt. But he won't be an option for Georgia if injuries occur on the offensive line.
