Failure for Georgia to run play at end of first half was a 'debacle'

Georgia had five seconds to run a play before the first half ended.
Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, time ran out before they realized it.
Following a holding penalty that left five seconds to go in the second quarter, Georgia's coaching staff, for whatever reason, thought the game clock would stop. It didn't and time ran out.
Just before the clock ran out, head coach Kirby Smart tried to call a timeout so Georgia could run one last play. The officials didn't recognize it and halftime suddenly came.
"That was just a debacle to be honest with you," Smart said. "We got some bad information. We thought the clock was going to stop on the penalty and it didn't."
Smart said once the clock was reset, Georgia's coaching staff began discussing whether to attempt a 46-yard field goal or to attempt a desperation pass to the end zone. The decision was ultimately going to be a long pass since the coaching staff was hesitant of having place-kicker Rodrigo Blankenship kick a field goal with the wind blowing against the football.
But as the clock ticked down to triple-zero, Smart tried to get a timeout and apparently thought he did, judging by an apparent conversation he had with an official on the field. During his post-game news conference, Smart didn't mention that he believed he got his timeout off in time.
"The clock started and it was just mismanagement," Smart said.
Comments