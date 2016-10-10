Parrish recorded first pick of the season against Gamecocks

Malkom Parrish took away two potential completions on one play.
On a third-and-10 to start the second quarter of Georgia’s 28-14 win over South Carolina, quarterback Perry Orth went back to pass and looked to his right side of the field, which was where Parrish was lined up.
Parrish was originally covering receiver Bryan Edwards, who was running a hitch route. Parrish had that blanketed before peering into the backfield to see what Orth was doing with the football. He then saw Orth’s eyes looking downfield for tight end Hayden Hurst, who was running a corner route out of the slot.
Parrish bailed off of Edwards and jumped high into the air to record his first interception of the season.
“I didn’t know he was going to throw the ball,” Parrish said. “But once the ball was in the air I knew that it was coming down to me.”
Parrish’s pick gives him three career interceptions.
Against the Gamecocks, Parrish had one of his better games of the season. In addition to the pick, he had three pass breakups and three solo tackles.
Even so, Parrish wasn't completely satisfied with his performance.
“I felt I had a good game but at the end of the day I know there are some things I need to work on and critique for this upcoming week,” Parrish said.
Comments