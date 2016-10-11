Bulldogs Blog

October 11, 2016 12:02 PM

Jonathan Ledbetter cleared to return from six-game suspension

By Jason Butt

ATHENS

Georgia sophomore defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter will make his return to the playing field after serving a six-game suspension to start the 2016 season.

Ledbetter served the suspension following two offseason alcohol-related arrests. With the second arrest being a DUI, in which Ledbetter was found asleep in his vehicle at a stoplight at an East Athens intersection, it became mandatory that he sit six games.

After his second arrest, Ledbetter released a statement through the program indicating he had an alcohol problem and that he'd receive treatment for it.

“First I want to apologize to my family, my teammates and coaches, the university and the Bulldog nation,” Ledbetter said at the time. “I have a problem and have received an incredible amount of support and treatment through the Athletic Department for the problem. For that I am thankful. I ask for everyone’s support as I continue to receive additional treatment for this disease and work toward a healthy life.”

Ledbetter figures to add a pass-rushing presence to Georgia's defensive front seven, which is coming off a five-sack performance In Sunday's 28-14 win over South Carolina.

Ledbetter hinted that his suspension was nearing an end by tweeting the word "anticipation" on his personal account a few hours before Sunday's game against the Gamecocks.

As a freshman in 2015, Ledbetter recorded four tackles in seven games.

