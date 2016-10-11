Bulldogs Blog

October 11, 2016

Reggie Carter (concussion) is expected to play against Vanderbilt

By Jason Butt

ATHENS

While Georgia inside linebacker Reggie Carter made the trip to Columbia, South Carolina, he did not participate in Sunday's 28-14 win over the Gameockcs.

Carter sustained a concussion at some point and was given the go-ahead to play, although he didn't practice much at all last week.

Carter was on hand for the game just in case he was needed but head coach Kirby Smart elected to keep him out of the game.

"I expect him to play this week," Smart said. "He was cleared last week and he was an emergency guy that if we needed him he could play. Both of those two other kids were playing good and they took all of the reps in practice. We felt good about them playing, so they played. Reggie was ready to go if we needed him."

Carter has started four games this season and has recorded 14 tackles.

