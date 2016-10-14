Georgia-Vanderbilt game time, TV info, players to watch and what's at stake

Here is your primer for Saturday's game between Georgia and Vanderbilt.
Kickoff time: Noon EST
TV: SEC Network (Dave Neal, Matt Stinchcomb, Olivia Harlan)
Local radio: Macon -- 106.3 FM; Columbus -- 1460 AM/100.1 FM; Athens -- 960 AM/106.1 FM; Atlanta -- 750 AM/95.5 FM (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, Chuck Dowdle)
Sirius/XM: 83/190
Weather: At kickoff, it's expected to be 71 degrees and mostly cloudy. The temperature is expected to rise to 77 degrees by 3 p.m. but the sun may be shielded throughout the game. Winds will be coming from the East at about 6 mph.
Georgia's season thus far: The Bulldogs (4-2, 2-2 SEC) got back in the win column with a victory over South Carolina on Sunday. This followed two consecutive losses to Mississippi and Tennessee, which followed a 3-0 start with single-digit victories over North Carolina, Nicholls State and Missouri.
Vanderbilt's season thus far: The Commodores (2-4, 0-3 SEC) have only suffered one blowout defeat and that was to Georgia Tech. Otherwise, it's beaten Middle Tennessee and Western Kentucky and lost three close conference games to South Carolina, Florida and Kentucky.
Georgia coaches: Head coach Kirby Smart, offensive coordinator Jim Chaney, defensive coordinator Mel Tucker, special teams coordinator Shane Beamer.
Vanderbilt coaches: Head coach Derek Mason (also serves as the program's defensive coordinator), offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig, special teams coordinator Jeff Genyk.
Series history: Georgia leads the overall series 55-19-2, which goes all the way back to 1893. Shut out by Vanderbilt in 1893 and 1895, Georgia recorded its first-ever victory against the Commodores by a wacky score of 4-0 in 1898.
Last meeting: Georgia survived a tough challenge from Vanderbilt on the road in 2015 and pulled away 31-14 late.
Georgia’s key offensive players: RB Nick Chubb, WR Isaiah McKenzie, RB Sony Michel, OL Isaiah Wynn
Georgia’s key defensive players: S Dominick Sanders, DL Trent Thompson, ILB Natrez Patrick, OLB Lorenzo Carter
Vanderbilt's key offensive players: RB Ralph Webb, QB Kyle Shurmur, WR Kalija Lipscomb, K Tommy Openshaw
Vanderbilt's key defensive players: ILB Zach Cunningham, OLB Oren Burks, S Ladarius Wiley, NT Adam Butler
The key for Georgia: Georgia once again will have a talent advantage when it hosts the Commodores for homecoming. Limiting turnovers and mistakes, particularly at quarterback, will be the biggest thing for the Bulldogs. If Jacob Eason can make sound decisions when asked to throw the ball then Georgia should be in good shape. The running game may not have the same success it had against South Carolina but it should do well enough. And the defense has no excuse but to dominate a Vanderbilt offense that has struggled to move the ball against its tougher opponents.
The key for Vanderbilt: The Commodores will need to first stop the run and force the game into Eason's hands. From there, the Commodores defense will need to rattle Eason and force him into another completion percentage in the 20s, 30s or 40s. If Vanderbilt can do that, it will have a chance to win a low-scoring game. The offense has been one of the worst in the SEC thus far and will need a great defensive performance to hang around in this one.
What a win means for Georgia: Georgia would be riding high following a win, considering it would be two in a row and put the Bulldogs at 5-2 for the season. It would be a big confidence-booster heading into the bye, while also getting ready for Florida. It would also likely give the Bulldogs a good chance of climbing back into the top 25.
What a win means for Vanderbilt: A win would give the Commodores their first SEC victory of the year. Thus far, Vanderbilt has only been able to beat Middle Tennessee and Western Kentucky. During the offseason, a lot was made about Vanderbilt getting over the hump and collecting wins instead of simply being competitive. But the Commodores have at least been competitive in each of their three SEC losses, dropping them by a combined 17 points.
