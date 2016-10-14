Georgia seeks better ball security, successful red-zone drives

Georgia’s offense has been unable to establish itself as a unit that can consistently make opponents pay. Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt offers the Bulldogs another chance to take steps in that direction, but it won’t happen without improvement in some key areas.
One of Georgia’s biggest areas of concern has been holding onto the football. The team has mishandled it several times, having lost five fumbles through six games in 2016. A fumble in the end zone against Tennessee two weeks ago helped the Volunteers beat the Bulldogs, and more miscues of that caliber can cost Georgia more close games down the road.
“We preach ball security every day,” running back Sony Michel said. “We start off with a meeting with a ball security picture showing our ball security in the previous practice. That's something that Coach emphasizes a lot.”
Michel explained that the team looks at photos of bad ball placement, which allows running backs coach Dell McGee to point out what’s wrong and who needs to adjust accordingly. Michel singled himself out on the issue, saying he was probably one of the backs who always shows up in the slideshow.
“That's something that we all need to work on,” Michel said.
In addition to fumbling the ball, quarterback Jacob Eason has thrown an interception in each of Georgia’s previous five games.
Turning the ball over ties into another problem for Georgia halfway through the regular season. The Bulldogs have failed to capitalize on reaching the red zone a considerable number of times in 2016, as five of the team’s 24 drives to at least the opponent’s 20-yard line ended with no points at all.
To put that into perspective, Vanderbilt has reached the red zone 19 times this season. Eighteen times the Commodores left with either a touchdown or a field goal.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart discussed the Bulldogs’ issues with not closing when they get close to the goal line, particularly following a turnover caused by their defense.
“You have to execute in the red area,” Smart said. “It comes down to execution. It comes down to going out and you’ve got the defense on their heels, they just came off the bench, they don’t want to be out there and their offense just turned the ball over on them.”
Wide receiver Reggie Davis nearly repeated Smart’s words, saying that execution is what will allow the team to capitalize on reaching the red zone. He also offered support for the team’s shaky kicking situation, which has seen the combination of Rodrigo Blankenship and William Ham go 4-of-9 with a long of 29 yards.
“We have an offensive goal to where we try to get points on the board on every drive, whether it's field goal or touchdown,” Davis said. “I have faith in our kickers. It's a part of the game. You can't make them all, but you definitely try to make the majority of them. I have faith in them, and the team does, too.”
Michel made it clear that the Bulldogs are taking the failed red-zone visits seriously in preparation for the game against the Commodores. Otherwise, what has been a hindrance to Georgia’s offensive attack could morph into something that costs the team dearly.
“That's one of those things we've got to go back and watch film on,” Michel said. “I think that's going to be one of our focuses this week, finishing drives when we get in the red zone and learning from it.”
