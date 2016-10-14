Despite deficiencies, Vanderbilt has been formidable in SEC play

During its first seven decades, Vanderbilt was one of the more competitive football teams in the Southeast.
In the early 20th century, the Commodores either were outright or co-champions 14 times in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Association and Southern Conference. After joining the SEC as an original member prior to the conference’s inaugural season in 1933, the Commodores posted .500 or better records in 20 of its 27 seasons until 1960.
But it was around then when Vanderbilt became the Vanderbilt it’s long been known as in college football – the team with strong academics that hasn’t enjoyed the kind of success its conference peers have had in the modern era.
Vanderbilt is the lone original member to never have won an SEC title. Since 1960, the Commodores have endured losing seasons in all but seven years. It’s one reason why Vanderbilt has been a homecoming favorite for SEC opponents.
Vanderbilt has tried to shake that reputation and began doing so under former head coach James Franklin, who led the program to consecutive 9-4 seasons before taking the Penn State job after the 2013 season. Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason has had a tough time getting the Commodores over the hump since.
But while Vanderbilt is once again at the bottom of the SEC East, it’s bringing a defensive style of football that’s been tough for conference opponents to handle so far. And that alone has Georgia’s attention much more than Vanderbilt’s win-loss record over a long stretch of time.
The Commodores (2-4, 0-3 SEC) have been competitive in each of their three conference games, losing them by a combined 17 points. They led South Carolina by 10 before surrendering 13 unanswered points. Vanderbilt held Florida to 236 total yards in a 13-6 loss and scored 10 consecutive points in a comeback attempt against Kentucky, which ended in a 20-13 defeat.
"I’ve always enjoyed watching them against the opponents we played," Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. "When you looked and said we’re getting ready to play somebody, I want to see what Vanderbilt did on defense against them, so you’d pull that tape up. We had some similarities from my history and Coach Mason’s, and there was always respect for how they play defense. They play very good situational defense, and they take things away from you in certain situations, make you play kind of against what you want to do."
But while Vanderbilt has been strong defensively, at least against SEC opponents, its offense has lacked any kind of firepower whatsoever.
The Commodores rank last in the conference in total offense with just 299 yards per game. While running back Ralph Webb is averaging 113.7 rushing yards each time out, Vanderbilt ranks 13th in the SEC at 146.7 yards on the ground. Passing has been an even bigger issue with Vanderbilt only getting 152.3 yards through the air per game.
Vanderbilt runs a pro-style attack, which will be the first time Georgia (4-2, 2-2) has lined up against this kind of offense. Having faced plenty of spread offenses with the occasional dual-threat quarterback, the Bulldogs admitted excitement to play more out of a base defense Saturday.
"I’m excited to be in the box a little bit more this week," inside linebacker Natrez Patrick said. "They like to run downhill with powers, similar to our offense. It’s going to be something we’ve seen in practice a lot."
It would be easy to assume Georgia has a clear advantage in almost every phase of this game. But the Commodores have only been blown out once this season, and that was against a Georgia Tech team that uncharacteristically put up 222 passing yards on them.
Vanderbilt, through six games in 2016, has yet to clear the final hurdle of being a formidable SEC opponent, which is beating teams consistently instead of simply being competitive.
More than anything, Georgia will need to guard itself against being that team Vanderbilt breaks through against.
"They’ve done a really good job stopping a lot of teams in this league," Smart said. "They play really hard and they do a great job there. I think Coach Mason is one of the best defensive minds in all of college football and he has done a really good job with their defense."
