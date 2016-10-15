Bulldogs Blog

UGA cornerback Deandre Baker out against Vanderbilt

By Jason Butt

Georgia will be without a starting cornerback for Saturday's homecoming against Vanderbilt.

Cornerback Deandre Baker was spotted in a large walking boot on his right leg and with a crutch during Georgia's pre-game Dawg Walk. Baker's started the previous two games against Tennessee and South Carolina after entering off the bench against Mississippi.

With Baker a no-go against Vanderbilt, Georgia could turn back to sophomore Juwuan Briscoe at cornerback. Briscoe started Georgia's first four games of the season before losing his spot before the Tennessee game.

The Bulldogs also have the option of playing freshman cornerback Mecole Hardman on the outside. Hardman, who has been a special-teamer for most of the season, has yet to see a defensive snap.

