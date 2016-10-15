Five at the half: Notes and thoughts at halftime of Georgia's game against Vanderbilt

Here are five notes and thoughts at halftime, with Vanderbilt leading Georgia 7-6.
Run game struggling
Vanderbilt may not have the most talent on its roster. But head coach Derek Mason, who doubles as his own defensive coordinator, is quite the genius on the defensive side of the ball.
And with the lesser talent, he did a great job of taking away Georgia’s rushing attack. The Bulldogs could not get its runners to the edges or find room up the middle. Breaking football down to its simplest form, not being able to do those two things essentially erases any chance of establishing a ground attack.
As a team, Georgia only totaled 54 rushing yards on 22 carries.
Unable to run the ball meant Georgia could find a rhythm offensively. And therefore, the lack of a rhythm led to few points and resulted in yet another close game at halftime. Consider this: Georgia has out-gained Vanderbilt 204 yards to 64 and is losing at halftime. That has a lot to do with being unable to with rushing the ball efficiently.
Georgia did start the first half by running out of traditional, pro-style formations. It makes you wonder if the Bulldogs will try to spread Vanderbilt out a bit in the second half to loosen the box so Nick Chubb, Sony Michel and Brian Herrien can find more room to run.
Georgia finally gets a long field goal
Well how about that.
Georgia redshirt freshman kicker Rodrigo Blankenship stepped in early to try a 45-yard field goal in the first quarter and blasted it through the uprights. It ended Georgia’s drought of not getting a field goal from over 30 yards.
Blankenship added a 22-yard field goal in the second quarter as well.
Prior to the game, former UGA place-kicker Kevin Butler, who’s back in college and is a student assistant for the kickers, said on Georgia’s pre-game radio show that Blankenship has picked it up in practice over the past two weeks.
It certainly showed on the kick, which had more than enough distance. It’s safe to say this is Blankenship’s job from here on out.
The rest of special teams, however
Georgia’s special teams coverage units have been atrocious at times and Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt has proved no different.
On the opening kickoff, Vanderbilt was able to return the ball 92 yards to Georgia’s 4-yard line. On top of that, the Bulldogs were called for offsides, which gave the Commodores the ball at the 2. Kickoff coverage has been an adventure all season, and it continued on the second kickoff Georgia had, too.
Blankenship was forced to make the tackle after Darrius Sims ran it back 29 yards through a wide-open hole. Blankenship’s tackle saved the day as he may have a touchdown otherwise.
In the first half alone, Georgia allowed 124 kickoff return yards. Not ideal for anyone anywhere.
Too many penalties
In the first half alone, Georgia had five penalties.
That’s way too many in a game against a team like Vanderbilt. The Commodores are the type of team that will hang around when given the opportunity to do
For instance, Georgia had two of its penalties occur before a play from scrimmage could take place. The first was the aforementioned offsides on the opening kickoff. The second came with Georgia’s defense illegally substituting with at least 12 men on the field.
The Bulldogs also had penalty issues on offense, with both Isaiah Wynn and Reggie Davis committing false starts. That needs to be cleaned up in the second half.
Eason bouncing back
In front of the home fans, freshman quarterback Jacob Eason sure looked to be improved from the previous week.
He didn’t have any dynamic game-breaking type of plays, but he was much more accurate with the football. It didn’t take long for Eason to double up the 29 yards he threw a week ago. His half ended with 150 yards on 9-of-16 passing.
Eason also had a crucial throwaway following a bad snap where he’s likely been taught to fall down and secure the ball by diving on it. Instead, Eason picked the ball and was able to throw it out of bounds. It helped save Georgia field goal position and allowed for Blankenship to attempt the 45-yarder he made.
