Georgia passing game displays resurgence in Vanderbilt loss

This past Sunday, Georgia mustered up 29 passing yards against South Carolina. Six days later, the Bulldogs cleared that mark by their third drive of the game.
Georgia's passing game played a much bigger role in its 17-16 loss to Vanderbilt as true freshman Jacob Eason threw for 346 yards. It was much-needed for the Bulldogs as the Commodores' defense showed no give in regards to the ground game.
"We know at times we struggle to run the ball when we play a bigger, physical front, but we were able to throw the ball more successfully today," Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. "Jacob came out with confidence. He threw the ball, (and) that was good to see."
Eason, who ended the South Carolina victory with a 5-of-17 stat line, was much more accurate against the Commodores. He ended the loss with 27 completions on 40 attempts. He also proved more aware of his surroundings in the pocket and was able to better understand how much time he was working with as well as leave the pocket when it was collapsing.
What really stuck out about Eason's plays through the air against Vanderbilt was not relying on only one or two targets. Eason had no issues with finding different teammates and ended the game by throwing at least one pass to nine different receivers.
His ability to hit any receiver left Vanderbilt vulnerable and unable to simply take one target out of the equation in order to thwart Georgia's passing plays.
"It helps a lot," said receiver Isaiah McKenzie, who ended the game with four receptions for 56 yards. "They can't just key on one guy. He can do his best job, and we can all just form our identity as a team."
For Smart, Eason finding so many different receivers made it clear that he didn't need a crutch to lean on.
"It shows he can throw the ball, which we never doubted," Smart said.
One of Eason's main targets on Saturday was another true freshman, tight end Isaac Nauta. Nauta delivered several big plays in the loss and ended the game with a team-high five receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown was one of the highlights of the Georgia offense, as Eason ran a play-action pass and found Nauta all alone for the score.
It was assumed that the Eason-to-Nauta connection would be a strong one and that certainly was the case on Saturday.
"I think he's doing a great job, especially this week having a lot of resiliency, bouncing back and getting ready to play Vanderbilt," tight end Jeb Blazevich said of Nauta, who is not allowed to speak to the media. "I think he's really shown a lot of maturity this week. He got out there and showed what he could do."
The latest showing for the Georgia offense wasn't enough to overcome some of the team's glaring mistakes. It does, however, show that a bad performance such as the showing against South Carolina isn't enough to bog down the passing game going forward.
"That's how you win," Blazevich said. "You utilize the entire receiving corps. We're starting to reveal what we have been doing in practice. We need to continue to work on the details, work on getting a little bit more push in every other area. We just need to put it together and execute."
